Edith's French Bistro closes its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano

Each YogaSix studio is locally owned and operated. The Trophy Club location is owned by Mark Hrubant. (Courtesy YogaSix) Studio owner Mark Hrubant held a grand opening for YogaSix at 2240 Hwy. 114, Ste. 630, in the Trophy Club Town Center on Oct. 28. He said the opening weekend is for those clients who purchased memberships, and the location will be open to the public on Nov. 1. Hrubant noted this location is giving anyone interested a trial period of three free classes. YogaSix offers six types of classes that range from “hot and powerful to slow and mindful,” including beginner and sculpt classes, according to its website. Each YogaSix studio is locally owned and operated. 682-237-5710. www.yogasix.com.

TROPHY CLUB, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO