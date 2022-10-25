Kind, hilarious, handsome, larger-than-life, flying Irishman. world traveler Stephen Francis Ryan is off to the pearly gates. Steve graduated from Iona College, received an MBA from UConn and served his country. He married the perfect woman, the lovely Marion Therese, with whom he enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They raised two daughters and endured the loss of their baby son, Stephen Douglas.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO