Fairfield, CT

Stephen Ryan, Corporation CEO, World Traveler, Had a Gift for Storytelling

Kind, hilarious, handsome, larger-than-life, flying Irishman. world traveler Stephen Francis Ryan is off to the pearly gates. Steve graduated from Iona College, received an MBA from UConn and served his country. He married the perfect woman, the lovely Marion Therese, with whom he enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They raised two daughters and endured the loss of their baby son, Stephen Douglas.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Latest Health Inspection Reports for Darien Restaurants, Other Food Serving Places

Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department released health inspection reports for 17 food-serving establishments on Thursday for inspections that took place from Oct. 13 to 26. Thirteen inspections resulted in an “A” rating, and another four received a “B.”
DARIEN, CT

