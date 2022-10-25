Read full article on original website
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
Increased traffic enforcement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Friday night, a busy road and a Grand Junction neighborhood fed up with speeding and dangerous drivers. That’s why right now, Grand Junction police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers are focused on Fruitvale and Clifton area. “Quietness, and then really loud, like,...
Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
Agencies team up in Telluride bike theft arrests
Three bike thieves were arrested following a rash of thefts in and around Telluride in October. Police from the Telluride Marshal’s Department and the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the arrest of three Grand Junction residents who were in Telluride for work. In a town where bikes...
COVID-19 outbreak at local shelter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re following up after a viewer tipped us to a COVID-19 break at a HomewardBound of the Grand Valley on North Avenue in Grand Junction. The director of HomewardBound told KKCO on the phone that the outbreak was under control. Those at the facility who’ve tested positive for COVID are in quarantine in designated areas.
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
Colorado Mesa University Homecoming parade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University’s Homecoming is the time of the year when students, alumni, families, and the community come together to display their school spirit with a parade and football game. Music and floats filled the streets of Downtown Grand Junction to celebrate the unity...
Sunshine to return as conditions remain dry
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While temperatures and conditions have stayed around the same as yesterday, the only difference was our sky cover. Across most of the Western Slope, overcast to partly sunny skies has been the story. As a result, temperatures remained in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Highs in both locations stayed at 51.
On the List of Best Small Towns, Grand Junction Is Among the Worst
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
Hymn Festival Concert
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Looking for some family fun, look no further!. Get ready for the free Hymn Festival Concert. You have the opportunity to experience a live orchestra and 135 member choir. You can bring your family along or even enjoy the concert by yourself, everyone is welcome. The concert is October 30th.
More rain and snow likely Thursday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Thursday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the northern San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. Another round of heavy snow Wednesday night and Thursday will add to snow that fell Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Heavy snow can make travel increasingly difficult. An additional 4-9 inches of snow is expected to fall within the advisory area on top of what has already fallen.
Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls
Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
15 Best Restaurants in Montrose CO
A mecca for various outdoor activities along Colorado’s Western Slope, Montrose is famous for its incredible mountain and desert scenery, outdoor adventures, and unique museums and shops. And surprisingly, for its wide variety of restaurants. However, you won’t find a lot of pretentious dining spots in Montrose, just relaxed,...
Varsity football scores for Oct. 27-29
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween may still be a few days away but varsity football has already begun on the Western Slope. At 6 p.m., the Montrose Red Hawks varsity football team began their home conference game against Pueblo West Cyclones. In-game updates are unavailable, but at halftime the score was 14-12 Cyclones. Halfway through the third quarter, Montrose scored a touchdown and switched the score to 18-14 Red Hawks. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Austin Zimmer, a Montrose junior, completed a 30-yard rushing touchdown making the score 26-21 Red Hawks. The game ended 35-28 Red Hawks.
Mavs football loses homecoming matchup against CSU Pueblo
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks lost their homecoming game against the Colorado Pueblo Thunderwolves, losing at Stocker Stadium 33-28. The Mavs may have had their share of struggles this season, but they rode the homecoming momentum onto the gridiron, and got some big plays early. The Mavs opted to do most of their damage through the air against a Thunderwolves team that is notoriously hard to run the ball against.
