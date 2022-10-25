Read full article on original website
VDOT is celebrating our “Highway Heroes” with a “Touch-a-Truck” event
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were nearly five thousand work zone-related crashes in Virginia resulting in more than one thousand injuries and nearly 30 deaths. VDOT is hoping to change the rate of motor vehicle incidents with an educational event that will...
Multi-vehicle crash leads to lane closures in Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - UPDATE: All lanes are open and the scene is clear. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Multiple lanes are closed in Henrico due to a multiple-vehicle crash near Parham road mile marker 84. Virginia department of transportation reports all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 83 A/B. Motorists...
Henrico County Public Schools to host a Job Fair
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools welcomes candidates to participate in a job fair. HCPS has many vacant opportunities that need to be filled for the 2022-2023 school year and some positions offer bonuses. The school division is seeking candidates for bus drivers, nutrition services staff members, teachers,...
VDOT completes improvement project for Patterson and Parham intersection
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Improvements for a western Henrico intersection have been completed after a year and a half of work. The Virginia Department of Transportation recently completed a $14 million project - adding turn lanes, sidewalks, and crosswalks at the intersection of Parham Road and Patterson Avenue. VDOT began...
Petersburg closing Lafayette Bridge until further notice
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is closing the 120-year-old Lafayette Street Bridge between High and Hinton Streets, until further notice. The city says there are structural issues with the bridge that crosses the Brickhouse Run stream. The historic masonry arch-style bridge is failing due to age. Over time, the erosion of soil surrounding the bridge foundation, and the loss of stone and brick structural components have made it unsafe.
‘Save our black education history in Petersburg’: Alumni fight to save Peabody school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - At over 150 years old, the Peabody High School is credited with being the oldest and first black public high school in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and now alum Dr. Kenneth Lewis says he will do anything to fight for its legacy. “Inside our little city...
Community leaders work to stop gun violence after convenience store shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Community leaders are looking at a new solution to curb the gun violence problem in the city. They say something needs to be done about some of the convenience stores in the neighborhoods where these shootings seem to keep happening. They’re saying that too many slot machines and too much alcohol is available which is likely contributing to people making bad decisions.
Henrico Schools upgrading to digital school floor plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether it’s a school fire or threat, first responders will now have the best information to help respond to these emergencies as quickly as possible in Henrico County Public Schools. During Thursday night’s meeting, the school board accepted 225 thousand dollars from the Virginia Department...
Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia. The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing...
Man is dead following early morning shooting in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was pronounced dead following an early morning shooting in Petersburg. Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue due to reports of gunshots in the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct, 29. A man was found in the street suffering from multiple...
Chesterfield police release new details about officer-involved shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Oct. 25 in the Broadwater Community. In a social media post on Friday, Oct. 28, police said the officers “acted bravely in the face of a violent attack and, we believe, saved each other’s lives at different points as the situation unfolded.”
Forecast: Halloween looking mainly dry until evening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of the day on Halloween looks dry, but there will be an increasing chance for showers as we head later into the evening. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Halloween Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers becoming more likely for the latter half...
Forecast: Halloween forecast looking better for trick-or-treating!
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Increasing clouds to close out the weekend, but the forecast for Halloween is trending better! It looks more like rain will hold off until after trick or treating ends. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Sunday: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in...
Virginia hospitals experiencing pediatric bed shortage
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spike in respiratory illness has led to a shortage of children’s hospital beds across Virginia. While there has been a sizable increase in respiratory illnesses like the common cold, experts say Rhinovirus and RSV are driving up pediatric hospitalizations. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond...
Feed More delivers 10 millionth meal
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Feed More delivered its 10 millionth meal on Thursday, a major milestone for the nonprofit. This monumental meal was delivered to Mary Smith. She is turning 104 in November and “Meals on Wheels” has helped her stay in her home. The program reaches about a...
VDH, VCU launch opioid cost calculator
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health has partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University to launch an opioid cost calculator. “It looks at various costs of the opioid epidemic such as loss of labor costs, crime education, child-family assistance costs, state and local government costs as well as health care costs,” Lauren Yerkes, injury and violence prevention senior epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health said.
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters lagging, RHHD says
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The push is on across the state and here at home to get more people to sign up for a new COVID-19 booster. Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a bivalent booster. That holds true for the state...
