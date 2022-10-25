ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

news9.com

Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Police Identify 2 Adults From Murder-Suicide Investigation

Broken Arrow Police have confirmed the identities of the two adults that were killed from Thursday’s murder-suicide investigation. The two adults have been identified as Brian and Brittany Nelson, according to police. Police said neighbors first called 911 about a house fire near West Houston Street and South Elm...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating

Sapulpa Police are investigating after three people were stabbed during a private Halloween party early Sunday morning in Sapulpa. According to Sapulpa police, three men were taken to the hospital after some kind of altercation ended with a stabbing. Police said the incident happened at around 4 a.m. at a...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

1 Killed In Fatal Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A man is dead after a rollover crash on 71st and South Elwood Ave, according to Tulsa Police. Police say two adults and four children under the age of five were in the car when the crash happened. They say the driver of the vehicle had a medical event and the passenger tried to take the wheel but the car flipped on its side before skidding into the median.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa

Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Couple Arrested Again On Suspicion Of Drug, Gun Possession

A Tulsa couple arrested once on suspicion of having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after, police said, they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police: Body Found In Pond Where Man Escaped Custody

A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas

A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for Halloween weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Bixby Police Department, Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Friday and Saturday. OHP says the checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. Friday...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers

TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Neighbors Express Shock After 8 Found Dead In Broken Arrow Home

The Broken Arrow community is in mourning after eight people were found dead inside of a burned home on Thursday. Neighbors are expressing their shock, saying they can't believe this happened so close to their homes. Kaelynn Lemke lives in the neighborhood and said she found out what had happened...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

