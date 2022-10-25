Read full article on original website
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
New report regarding why Sasha Banks hasn’t returned to WWE television
In August of 2022, an agreement was reportedly reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE. However, it has been two months and neither have returned to the company. In regards to Sasha’s status with WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that she “is still under contract to WWE but there is no word on when she’ll return as there were said to be hang-ups in negotiations for a new deal.”
WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura to have match against The Great Muta
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will have a match against The Great Muta at The New Year 2023 event on January 1st 2023. In a video promo to promote the match, Nakamura said the following: “Is this a dream or an illusion? Well, it’s for real. I don’t need to say any other words, this is miracle. Yeaoh!”
Solomonster reacts to report of WWE bringing King of The Ring back
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring as a PPV event for the first time in 20 years. He also discusses other rumored changes to their major event schedule in 2023, what he would do with the schedule and early plans for Raw’s 30th anniversary in January bringing the show back to New York City?
AJ Lee comments on a WWE NXT star dressing up like her for Halloween event
A Halloween-themed battle royal took place at the WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, FL on October 28th 2022. Cora Jade dressed up as former Divas champion AJ Lee and shared a photo of her costume on Twitter. AJ Lee replied to the photo with, “OMG. Mother is so proud. And ordering a dna test.”
News regarding Mike Tyson returning to AEW television on Rampage
AEW announced that Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW television during the November 4th 2022 edition of Rampage in Atlantic City. Tyson is scheduled to be part of the announcing team but Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Tyson could be doing more in the future…. “PWInsider.com is told...
Cody Rhodes debunks speculation about why he left AEW for WWE
Following the recent issues between CM Punk and The Elite, speculation has been fueling on social media in regards to Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW in early 2022. Cody brought up Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks while responding to a fan about why he left the company…. “I...
Booker T calls out AEW fans and says “they don’t care about those guys in the ring”
During his podcast, Booker T commented on “Hangman” Adam Page suffering a concussion and how some fans were upset that Page’s match with Jon Moxley was stopped…. “You know what? Hey, bro, that’s the AEW fans, man. They don’t care about those guys in the ring. They do not care about those guys working. Those guys could — they’re nothing more than toys, video game for these guys. If they’re not out there getting a ‘This Is Awesome’ chant, they don’t give a damn about these guys going out there getting hurt. They really don’t.”
Bayley comments on WWE possibly introducing a mid-title women’s title
As previously noted, Raquel Rodriquez expressed interest in WWE introducing a mid-card title for the women’s division. During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Bayley commented on the idea…. “I mean, it wouldn’t hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it’s just going to take time. When...
Video: Tenille Dashwood (Emma) makes her return to WWE on Smackdown
During the October 28th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, women’s champion Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) ended up making her return to WWE by answering the challenge. Emma got in some offense but ultimately lost the match. Madcap Moss, who is currently dating Dashwood, commented...
Uncle Howdy makes first appearance at the end of Bray Wyatt segment on Smackdown
During the October 28th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo in the ring and talked about being the best version of himself. The promo was interrupted by the “Uncle Howdy” persona and Howdy said the following…. “I’m just the ghost of the man who...
CM Punk described as “desperate” and a “total psycho” by people within AEW
As previously noted, new information was obtained regarding CM Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite after the 2022 AEW All Out PPV which included a claim that Punk’s dog was injured. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com obtained quotes from people within AEW in regards to the claim. One person...
Emma (Tenille Dashwood) comments on her return to WWE
As seen during the October 28th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her return to WWE after a five-year absence. Emma wrote the following on Instagram in regards to her return…. “5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end....
WWE Smackdown match results (spoilers) for the November 4th 2022 edition
After the October 28th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown went off the air, matches were taped for the November 4th show as WWE talent will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel PLE. Here are the spoiler results and videos courtesy of @Jay_Jay444…. * Liv Morgan defeated Sonya...
Mick Foley on his bumps in wrestling: “I’m paying a steeper price than I thought imaginable”
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley talked about meeting with his doctor following his run with Impact Wrestling from 2008-2011…. “He said, ‘We’ve been looking over your MRIs and your X-rays. You’ve got too many issues. You got muscular, neurological, skeletal, and even if we are able to help from a neurological standpoint, there’s nothing we can do with those other things.’ I’m looking at all these things I did during the course of my career and I mean, I’m paying a steeper price than I thought imaginable. I thought oh, yeah, of course my hips are going to be sore, my knees are going to be hurting, I’m going to be arthritic, but now I’m curved around like this, you know? I know saying tough times are relative. There’s other people who say, ‘I would trade lives with you. I’m getting up at 6am. I’m working two jobs to make ends meet.’ Nonetheless, this was pretty devastating for me and so I was going back to WWE in a really tough, dark place. It was a tough time for me. The concussions. Seeing the fallout. Seeing how much I lost in height.”
The latest regarding Jim Ross’ health after dealing with cancer treatment
During his podcast, Jim Ross updated fans on how he’s doing since his cancer treatment from 2021…. “I had a good week regarding my cancer issues. I’m going to start next week with some treatment. I can’t remember what the thing is called. I want to say hyperbaric chamber or something. Something along those lines. I’m going on Tuesday for my first test run and see how that’s gonna work. They think it will speed up the healing, and if it does, then I win. That’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for a few wins in this project, so at least we’re making some progress there. I still think it’s going to be about a year of healing this wound. I’m just tired of dressing it, undressing it, medicating and all this sh*t. In any event, life is good. I’m alive. I have no cancer and I’m just healing these burns, and that’s what they are. It looks like I got caught on fire or something. So it’s looking a lot better than it did. So anyway. I’m blessed. I’m better than I was.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
MJF could be going in a creative direction with AEW that wasn’t intended
As seen during the October 26th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF seemingly turned babyface unless it turns out to be a storyline swerve. During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com addressed the segment…. “Ever since he came back, the fans have wanted to cheer him. When he first...
Jim Ross addresses negative feedback he received for tweet about Jon Moxley
On Wednesday night, AEW announcer Jim Ross was tweeting about AEW Dynamite and wrote that Jon Moxley is “Austin-esque” which led to him receiving some criticism from fans. One fan referred to the tweet as “disrespectful” to Steve Austin and during his podcast, JR elaborated on the tweet…
Possible clue regarding the identity of the “Uncle Howdy” character from WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 28th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, the new “Uncle Howdy” character appeared during Bray Wyatt’s promo segment. Fans have been speculating about the identity of Howdy and there is a potential clue. Howdy was wearing a cross earring on his left ear which is the same type of earring that Bo Dallas wore on WWE television. It was recently reported that Dallas is expected back in WWE.
Gigi Dolin’s “Wanna Play” photo shoot to celebrate Halloween
Gigi Dolin aka Priscilla Kelly became one of WWE’s fastest rising stars after joining Mandy Rose’s Toxic Attraction faction. For Halloween 2022, Dolin shared photos from her “Wanna Play” photo shoot in which she dressed up as Chucky from Child’s Play…
