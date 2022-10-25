Read full article on original website
Rihanna, 'Lift Me Up'
This is not a drill. After years of speculation and frustration from fans, Rihanna has finally returned to music. Her signature vocals float effortlessly atop "Lift Me Up," a beautiful ballad and the lead single from Marvel's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. It's been nearly seven years since Bad Gyal Riri's record-smashing album ANTI dropped in 2016, and well over two years since we've even gotten as much as a hook out of the pop princess turned mogul with her feature on PartyNextDoor's 2020 single "Believe It."
It's unclear whether Ye has regained access to Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
Ye appears to be back on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
Elon Musk's Twitter will have a content moderation council
Elon Musk says Twitter restored Ye's account without his knowledge before acquisition
On his first full day as the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk says the company will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." He also said Twitter restored the account of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before he completed the deal to purchase the social media platform.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing
This week, we tracked a rare bird hybrid, watched the autumn leaves fall and learned how to host a successful theme party. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Andor. I'm a Star Wars...
Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87
Rock 'n' roll's first great wild man, Jerry Lee Lewis — the singer and pianist nicknamed "The Killer" — has died. He was 87 years old. Sam Philips, the founder of Sun Records — and the producer who also discovered Elvis, Howlin' Wolf, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison — called Lewis "the most talented man I ever worked with, black or white ... one of the most talented human beings to walk God's earth." But almost as quickly as his star ascended, his career collapsed, after he married his 13-year-old cousin in 1958 — mere months after his first hit song was issued.
Elon Musk owns Twitter. What comes next?
It took months. It took a lawsuit. But Elon Musk now owns one of the most influential speech platforms in the world. How will Twitter change under Elon Musk? What does it mean for speech online? We're joined now by NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn. Bobby, thanks so much for being with us.
Why you should talk to more strangers
Alisa, I have a question for you. SUMMERS: How much time do you spend talking to strangers?. CHANG: Are you serious? In our job? Like, every day. SUMMERS: I don't think it's just the job for you. (LAUGHTER) CHANG: That's true. I do go up to random people. (LAUGHTER) CHANG:...
Chappell Roan, 'Casual'
Pop music is in a golden age for those seeking a highly specific cocktail of moods: a strain of world-weariness that's inescapably tinged with sadness, longing, boredom, resentment and lust. That exact fuel mixture — the lustful woe; the bored, resentful longing — courses through every word of Chappell Roan's irresistible "Casual."
