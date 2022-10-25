Henrico County hosting career fair in November

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is looking to fill several open positions in the fire, police, mental health and communications departments — as well as the Sheriff’s Office — and is hosting a career fair to attract potential candidates.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the career fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Public Safety Training Building, located at 7721 East Parham Road.

To see all of Henrico County’s open positions, click here

