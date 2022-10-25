ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico County hosting career fair in November

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbNyt_0ilsKnBr00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is looking to fill several open positions in the fire, police, mental health and communications departments — as well as the Sheriff’s Office — and is hosting a career fair to attract potential candidates.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the career fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Public Safety Training Building, located at 7721 East Parham Road.

Potential for elevated cancer-causing carcinogen found in popular dry shampoos, products recalled

To see all of Henrico County’s open positions, click here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians

The sharpest spike has been in Virginia's Black population. In the past four years, the state has seen opioid overdose deaths among Black Virginians more than triple — the highest death rate, by far, of any demographic. The numbers underscore the lethality of a fentanyl-polluted drug supply, as well as structural barriers to entering recovery — a critical first step in preventing fatal overdose.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

VDOT hosting ‘Highway Heroes’ event in Chesterfield for Crash Responder Safety Week

In observance of Crash Responder Safety Week -- formerly known as National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week -- in November, the Virginia Department of Transportation will host "Highway Heroes," a family-friendly event intended to educate members of the public about the vehicles and systems that are used by first responders on the road every day.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy

On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Multi-vehicle crash leads to lane closures in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - UPDATE: All lanes are open and the scene is clear. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Multiple lanes are closed in Henrico due to a multiple-vehicle crash near Parham road mile marker 84. Virginia department of transportation reports all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 83 A/B. Motorists...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy