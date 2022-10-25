ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed

By D.V. Wise
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken.

In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested a workout at that time.

Mr. Wahlberg took to Instagram to share his disapproval.

The actor’s post also said he was able to find another gym to workout.

Comments / 31

TERRIE A HUNTER-LAWRENCE
5d ago

The Manager of the establishment needs to come out and say why they was not open 😒. it is a gym that advertise 24/7 open gym workouts. Just missed out on one in a lifetime business marketing. 😪

Reply(1)
12
Jennifer Nicole LeJeune
4d ago

all those gyms are 24/7 for members. but staff do get to go home. doesn't matter your status as a famous person. if you are a member you'd have a scan card and bam access.

Reply(1)
5
Iesha Adams
5d ago

Damn how you have a super star visit your gym and then don't be open! Come on Aiken do better!!

Reply(1)
17
 

