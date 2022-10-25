ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida game plan: Riled-up Gators plot to keep Stetson Bennett in ‘bubble’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwTyQ_0ilsKTUD00

ATHENS — Florida has caused problems for Stetson Bennett before, and the Gators are scheming to come after the Georgia quarterback again.

“We’re going to find ways to affect him,” Florida defense lineman Tyreak Sapp said, “to get him off his game.”

Bennett, no doubt, will be key for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs against the Gators when the teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Georgia has split the past two games against Florida, winning last season by a 34-7 count after dropping a 44-28 decision in 2020.

Bennett struggled in both games, just 5-of-16 passing for 78 yards with a TD pass an interception in 2020, leaving that game with a shoulder injury before returning in the second half.

And then last season, Bennett was 10-of-19 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions even as Georgia scored a lopsided win.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter

Jacksonville, Fla., —. Weird things tend to happen when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. That was the case once again on Saturday. The Bulldogs raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. Then Georgia seemed to put on its Atlanta Falcons mask, as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on their first drives to open the third quarter and watch Florida make it a 28-20 game.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field

Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier laments talent gap after loss to Georgia, but says Florida found a turning point

Billy Napier lamented Florida’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, but believes the Gators may have found a turning point. Napier told reporters after the game that he was proud with the players’ effort in the second half, and the turning point was about “what’s in your heart, in your soul, in between your ears.” However, overall, it was not the kind of effort Florida needs to beat Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on rival Florida in Jacksonville

(11:44, 4Q): Kenny McIntosh's 4-yard touchdown run gives Georgia a 42-20 lead. As much of a scare as Florida put into Georgia, the Bulldogs seem to have this one back in control. Georgia answered after a big stop by its defense on fourth down and kept its own drive alive with a big throw from Bennett down the right sideline to Brock Bowers. McIntosh ended the drive with a bang by pushing forward to find the end zone.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida fans upset about refs missing apparent offensive pass interference call on Georgia

Another day of college football, another day with some questionable officiating. Among the most intriguing calls on Saturday went down during the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs as one play that many thought should have been called offensive pass interference on Georgia was instead called defensive pass interference on Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Red and Black

The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree

Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy