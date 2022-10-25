Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Researchers gather to combat 'rock snot' in Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Researchers, lake associations and others met at a summit held by the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay on Friday. One of the pressing topics was the status and spread of Didymo, or "rock snot" in our region. Didymo, or didymosphenia geminata, is an algae...
WLUC
Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A joke over breakfast turned into a life-changing moment for two Lower Michigan firefighters. They were in Upper Michigan - hours from home - battling the Menominee warehouse fire. Joshua Halliday is a firefighter at the Frederic Fire Department near Grayling. His wife, Stephanie Halliday, is...
My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
31k acres of Keweenaw Peninsula forest preserved forever in $27M deal
A huge chunk of Northwoods in the heart of Upper Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula will never be developed, and will instead always remain open for outdoor recreation and serve as a critical carbon sink in the planet’s climate crisis fight. That carbon sequestration and public access promise comes with...
Michigan fall color: See where leaves are bright, where they are gone
It definitely still makes sense to take one last fall color tour around Michigan this weekend. What fall colors are still left on the trees will be lit up by nice sunshine and some great weather. While the leaves have mostly fallen across the Upper Peninsula, there is still an...
At Wurtsmith open house, Air Force tries to win back trust in Oscoda
OSCODA, MI — Everyone wanted Kate Lynnes’ ear this week. Lynnes, a senior remediation manager with the U.S. Air Force, was surrounded by skeptical community members who’ve seen more than one high ranking official make big promises during the long and turbulent PFAS cleanup in Oscoda. But...
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
Winter Season in Michigan Will Have Plenty of Snow and Rain
I can't think of anyone I know who looks forward to winter's in Michigan. Winter officially begins on the shortest day of the year, December 21, 2022. According to the Farmer's Almanac, we'll have plenty of snow, rain, and slush. In fact, Michigan will also see record breaking cold temperatures as well.
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash on East Beltline Avenue
Deputies from the Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead and two others injured.
2 People Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In St. Clair County (St.Clair County, MI)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in St. Clair County on Friday. The Authorities stated that a 37-year-old Jacalyn Reid from St. Clair County failed to stop the vehicle at the scene of an accident.
New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close
A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
State Christmas tree on its way to the Michigan Capitol
The state Christmas tree is making its way to the Capitol City.
Northern Michigan woman arrested after kicking out sunroof, punching side mirror on boyfriend's car during breakup: police
A Northern Michigan woman was arrested by police this month after she damaged her then-boyfriend’s vehicle after a bad break up over the summer, authorities confirmed.
Michigan’s weekend weather looks great for this time of year
Michigan will be sandwiched between storm systems this weekend. One storm east of us and one storm west of us will mean some great, dry and slowly warming weather. Here’s what you can expect if you are traveling out of your home area. The precipitation discussion is easy. There...
Deer were blamed for 50K crashes in Michigan last year. What should be done about the deer population? Are culls the answer?
Michigan has one of the largest deer populations in the country. Which is great for some, but not so much for others. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs into one of the state’s most divisive topics: controlling the deer population.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
All you need to know about building tiny home in Michigan
Michigan is a great state to live in if you're into tiny houses. They've made it easy for people who want to build them. Tiny house advocates are working hard to get ADUs legalized in residential neighborhoods. Each town has its own rules about what can be built in a backyard. You'll start by visiting your local building department, either for the county or the township, and find out what the zoning laws are.
