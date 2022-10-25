ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Andre Hastings: Former Georgia football great finally tells the real story of why he chose the ‘Dawg

By Jeff Sentell
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UUDL_0ilsK0Dd00

Andre Hastings is now in the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. He received that honor on Saturday night after his eight seasons in the NFL, a brilliant college career at Notre Dame playing for Lou Holtz and an All-American career at Morrow High School.

That’s not the way the ripples of time went down for Hastings. That’s what was to be, though.

Up until it was not.

Hastings, now 50, was set to play for the Fighting Irish at the very 11th hour in 1990 with a college decision that found national coverage some 32 years ago in the pages of Sports Illustrated.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Zach Wilson's disastrous effort provides reprieve for Patriots' own QB chaos

Mac Jones wasn't great on Sunday. Thankfully for the New England Patriots, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were considerably worse. Fresh off igniting a full-blown quarterback controversy, Bill Belichick's Patriots eked out a 22-17 upset of the New York Jets as Jones played quarterback without a peep from backup Bailey Zappe. They can thank Wilson for the reprieve.
WGAU

AP source: Spurs waived Primo after allegation of exposure

A female former San Antonio Spurs employee has alleged that now-former Spurs guard Josh Primo exposed himself in her presence, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details had been revealed publicly by the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WGAU

AP sources: Big 12 agrees to 6-year extension with ESPN, Fox

The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference's media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of the...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy