SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate; 2 taken to hospital in North Carolina
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after they were injured when an SUV crashed through a gate at Fort Bragg and then into a building over the weekend, officials said.
The incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed through the closed outbound gate at Gate 6, according to a statement given Monday from Fort Bragg officials.MORE NEWS: 25 NC counties become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
The vehicle then crashed into a building, the statement said. A witness said the building hit was one used by troops to control the gate area.
The crash happened at the Canopy access control point, which was still closed as of late Monday afternoon.MORE NEWS: 25 NC counties become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
One person was released from Womack Army Medical Center, but another person still there is stable, the statement said.
The Canopy access control point at 1017 Canopy Lane will be closed until repairs are made.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 3