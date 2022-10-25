ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate; 2 taken to hospital in North Carolina

By Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after they were injured when an SUV crashed through a gate at Fort Bragg and then into a building over the weekend, officials said.

The incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed through the closed outbound gate at Gate 6, according to a statement given Monday from Fort Bragg officials.

MORE NEWS: 25 NC counties become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test

The vehicle then crashed into a building, the statement said. A witness said the building hit was one used by troops to control the gate area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43czNv_0ilsJrVk00
Photo courtesy: Justice C. McCue

The crash happened at the Canopy access control point, which was still closed as of late Monday afternoon.

MORE NEWS: 25 NC counties become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test

One person was released from Womack Army Medical Center, but another person still there is stable, the statement said.

The Canopy access control point at 1017 Canopy Lane will be closed until repairs are made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
WRAL

Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
SANFORD, NC
WBTW News13

16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, RCSO said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the right pant […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Fire damages 100-year-old North Carolina home

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire Tuesday night that heavily damaged a 100-year-old home in Duplin County remains under investigation, authorities said. According to Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick, crews responded at about 11 p.m. to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Road in Beulaville. Officials said no one was hurt and that the […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Patient Dies in Ambulance Crash

The patient in an ambulance that wrecked near Whiteville Thursday died of natural causes, not due to the wreck. First Sgt. Andrew Pait of the Highway Patrol said EMTs were performing CPR on the victim when the collision happened at the Smyrna Road onramp at U.S. 74. The Klondyke Chadbourn ambulance was transporting a Smyrna Road resident to Columbus Regional on an emergency call.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab

RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy