Harpers Ferry, WV

WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy

On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
RICHMOND, VA
vabeach.com

Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities

Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Getting to know: Maryland GOP governor candidate Dan Cox (Part 1)

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — This weekend, Capitol Review hosts special in-studio coverage of the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial race with Republican candidate Dan Cox and Democratic candidate Wes Moore. DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz talks to Dan Cox about what fueled his motivation to run under the campaign slogan “Restore Freedom to the Free State”, […]
MARYLAND STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC

Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
WASHINGTON, DC
wvpublic.org

Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools

Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Youngkin assures voters can 'trust the election' results in Virginia

With early voting underway in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) wants residents to know that it's as safe as casting a ballot on Election Day. The concerns stem from the 2020 presidential election as some conservatives around the nation continue to question the validity of its outcome and whether their votes will be recorded accurately.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness

REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
WBOC

Maryland DOE Announces Child Care Provider Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland State Department of Education announced Friday the Child Care Provider and Employee Bonus Program. This program requires MSDE to distribute $16 million to child care providers to provide bonuses to those eligible child care providers and members of their respective staff on a first-come, first – serve basis as required by the law. Designed to help uplift and sustain the child care community, the bonuses recognize the contributions of existing child care workers and new hires into the child care field, and also support child care recruitment and hiring.
MARYLAND STATE

