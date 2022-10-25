Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
wvpublic.org
Mothman Returns In A Local Film And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s best-known cryptid is back in a new movie, the locally produced “Return of the Mothman.”. Inside Appalachia producer Bill Lynch spoke with film director Herb Gardner about why people are still interested in the Mothman. Also, in this show, our Mountain...
Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy
On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
How much voting power do West Virginians have?
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8, which means its almost time for thousands of people to use their power as citizens to vote. But, how much power do West Virginians hold in these national elections?
vabeach.com
Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities
Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
Virginia's Most Beautiful Places
Are you looking for Virginia's most beautiful places? Then you've come to the right place. Skyline Drive view of Shenandoah Valley National Park, Virginia, USA.Image by radford wine from Pixabay.
Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is low; 35 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Getting to know: Maryland GOP governor candidate Dan Cox (Part 1)
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — This weekend, Capitol Review hosts special in-studio coverage of the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial race with Republican candidate Dan Cox and Democratic candidate Wes Moore. DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz talks to Dan Cox about what fueled his motivation to run under the campaign slogan “Restore Freedom to the Free State”, […]
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
Student found dead in dorm room at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Saturday night
A student was found dead in his dorm room at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Saturday night.
wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Youngkin assures voters can 'trust the election' results in Virginia
With early voting underway in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) wants residents to know that it's as safe as casting a ballot on Election Day. The concerns stem from the 2020 presidential election as some conservatives around the nation continue to question the validity of its outcome and whether their votes will be recorded accurately.
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Nottingham MD
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
WBOC
Maryland DOE Announces Child Care Provider Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland State Department of Education announced Friday the Child Care Provider and Employee Bonus Program. This program requires MSDE to distribute $16 million to child care providers to provide bonuses to those eligible child care providers and members of their respective staff on a first-come, first – serve basis as required by the law. Designed to help uplift and sustain the child care community, the bonuses recognize the contributions of existing child care workers and new hires into the child care field, and also support child care recruitment and hiring.
Planned Parenthood has endorsed these West Virginia candidates
Abortion has become one of many focal points this election season after a United States Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the issue to individual states.
