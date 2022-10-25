The Jackson County Central football team is headed back to the section finals after beating Redwood Valley 34-7 Saturday in the Section 3AA semifinals. The Huskies will play Pipestone for the section championship Friday at 7 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State University. The two teams played in the section finals last year, with Pipestone scoring late to win. When they faced off earlier this month, JCC won 12-7.

JACKSON, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO