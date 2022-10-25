Read full article on original website
The Jackson County Central football team is headed back to the section finals after beating Redwood Valley 34-7 Saturday in the Section 3AA semifinals. The Huskies will play Pipestone for the section championship Friday at 7 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State University. The two teams played in the section finals last year, with Pipestone scoring late to win. When they faced off earlier this month, JCC won 12-7.
October 29, 2022
Jackson County Central junior Evan Paplow has qualified for the Class A state cross country meet after finishing 10th at the Section 3A meet Thursday in Luverne. The JCC boys finished eighth in the team standings and the JCC girls were 12th. The Luverne and Redwood Valley boys’ teams qualified...
The second-seeded Jackson County Central volleyball team was upset by No. 7 Montevideo Friday in the Section 3AA opener. The loss ends JCC’s season with a record of 18-12. The Huskies won the first set 25-15, but the Thunder Hawks won the next two 25-17 and 25-19. JCC dominated...
The Jackson County Central FFA Chapter’s ag technology and mechanical systems team struck gold at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis this week. All four team members — Zachary Rasmussen, Joseph Mohr, Keenan Ambrose and Dan Stubbe — ranked gold individually to lead the team to a prestigious gold team ranking.
