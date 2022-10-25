Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-10-25
Last updated: Tue, 25 Oct 2022 09:21:37
Incident is 80% contained.
The Moose Fire has been turned back to the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
The Moose Fire started on the Salmon River bank near Little Moose Creek on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. The fire spread from the river bank from grass and shrubs at low elevations to mixed conifer forests at high elevations. Fire managers are working to:
- Protect private property and natural resources
- Provide public and responder safety
- Strengthen relationships with community and partners
Firefighters are patrolling the fire and posting lookouts in strategic locations for the areas of the fire where heat remains.
NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.
