Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-10-25

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vu4An_0ilsJRky00
Moose Fire 10/20

Last updated: Tue, 25 Oct 2022 09:21:37

Incident is 80% contained.

The Moose Fire has been turned back to the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 

The Moose Fire started on the Salmon River bank near Little Moose Creek on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. The fire spread from the river bank from grass and shrubs at low elevations to mixed conifer forests at high elevations. Fire managers are working to:

- Protect private property and natural resources

- Provide public and responder safety

- Strengthen relationships with community and partners

Firefighters are patrolling the fire and posting lookouts in strategic locations for the areas of the fire where heat remains. 

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YyKT_0ilsJRky00
Moose Fire 10/19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKWAk_0ilsJRky00
Moose Fire 10/18 Above UP Lake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t08Fe_0ilsJRky00
Logdecks from the Poweline Cooridor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAB1l_0ilsJRky00
Smoldering and Creeping Fire in the Watershed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dTA7_0ilsJRky00
Diamond Line Staging Area Rehabilitation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KL3RJ_0ilsJRky00
Diamond Line Staging Area Rehabilitation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnFn6_0ilsJRky00
Warm and dry conditions continue all of this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyDG8_0ilsJRky00
Vegas Valley Lookouts over the Municipal Watershed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gRVD_0ilsJRky00
Stormy Peak Slash Pile October 09
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOaFU_0ilsJRky00
Stormy Peak Slash Pile October 09
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMlxP_0ilsJRky00
Oct 4 Moose Fire Community Meeting Announcement

