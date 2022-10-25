ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

McMorrow’s viral moment drives cash windfall for Michigan state legislator

By Adam Wren
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23daYO_0ilsIqWO00
McMorrow’s efforts have raked in 15,294 political contributions from 12,545 contributors across the country, her campaign shared first with POLITICO. | Al Goldis/AP Photo

Mallory McMorrow has turned a viral April speech from the well of the Michigan state Senate into a $2.35 million national windfall — and, potentially, lasting political power as she bids to flip her reliably Republican state legislative chamber in November.

In the six months since the 36-year-old Democrat rose to prominence defending herself against unfounded attacks of being a “groomer,” which were written into a fundraising email from a Republican fellow state senator, McMorrow has built a big contribution list of her own and has become a draw signing fundraising emails for other organizations, too.

Altogether, McMorrow’s efforts have raked in 15,294 political contributions from 12,545 contributors across the country, her campaign shared first with POLITICO. Donations came from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and they flowed into her political committees and others she is working with to win back control of the Michigan state Senate.

McMorrow has brushed back questions about seeking higher office based on her fundraising success, instead casting the spotlight on the more quotidian — and in her mind, more consequential — task of winning back state legislatures.

“It’s just the lack of sex appeal: It’s not great messaging to say this is still the most important election of your lifetime, and we have 50 years of work that we have to build back, and we’ve got to start in in the states and in legislatures,” McMorrow said in an interview. “We have a chance to flip [them], like in Michigan.”

The money raised by McMorrow splashed across five different accounts: the Michigan Senate Democratic Fund, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, her leadership fund A More Perfect Michigan, her political action committee Hate Won’t Win, and her own candidate committee.

Comments / 17

chewbacca_flocka
4d ago

dems need to be on the offensive more, it works for them everytime. dems have the facts and moral high ground, it's time to call out the right, hold them to their outlandish accusations and lies.

Reply
4
ilene dover
5d ago

I really really like her! She’s got my vote!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
18
Related
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

More than $50M poured into Michigan's fight over Proposal 3

Lansing — Groups supporting and opposing Proposal 3 raised a combined $51.6 million in direct contributions between July and October, fueling a pricey ad war over the future of abortion rights in Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Of the $51.6 million total, about $35.1 million was raised...
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Young voters MIA as Dem base flocks to vote early

Add this to the list of Democratic worries ahead of the midterms: Younger voters — a cornerstone of the party’s electoral coalition — make up a smaller share of early and absentee voters so far than they did in 2020. More than 15 million voters have already...
GEORGIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House

As the clock ticks down to Election Day, four congressional races in Michigan could be at the crux of determining who controls the U.S. House. The fierce and often high-spending battles are taking place in Michigan’s newly drawn 3rd, 7th, 8th and 10th congressional districts.  While Democrats currently have a slim majority, Republicans have been […] The post Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy