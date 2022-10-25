ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 3

Related
WSB Radio

Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians

ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
MCRAE, GA
thecentersquare.com

Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies

(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia speeds up social worker licensing process

(The Center Square) – Social workers who move to Virginia will have an easier time continuing their work in the commonwealth thanks to regulatory changes from the Virginia Board of Social Work. “I am very pleased that the Board of Social Work has taken this step,” Board of Social...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act

Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation

(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
ALASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Advance voting begins in most West Virginia counties

(The Center Square) – Advance voting has begun in most West Virginia counties, and voters can cast their votes in the two U.S. House races, state House and state Senate races and ballot initiatives. In all but one county, advance voting has already begun and will continue until Nov....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island child care sector boosted by $8.5M in grants

(The Center Square) – New state funding will be coming to child care providers in Rhode Island. The state has allocated $8.5 million for the first round of grants through the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund, Gov. Dan McKee said. Funding, which was ratified by voters through a March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support child care institutions in the state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Election 2022: DeWine holds double-digit lead over Whaley for Ohio governor

(The Center Square) – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s lead in polls has slipped as the Nov. 8 general election approaches, but it remains comfortably in the double digits over Democrat Nan Whaley. According to a Marist Ohio poll, DeWine has a 13-point lead over Whaley, 53-40, among...
OHIO STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: Indiana students not proficient in math, reading

(The Center Square) — Indiana’s fourth- and eighth-grade students continued a years long decline in math and reading scores according to The Nation’s Report Card, averaging scores that were below proficiency but slightly ahead national average. The report is a product of the National Assessment of Educational...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy