Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
thecentersquare.com
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia speeds up social worker licensing process
(The Center Square) – Social workers who move to Virginia will have an easier time continuing their work in the commonwealth thanks to regulatory changes from the Virginia Board of Social Work. “I am very pleased that the Board of Social Work has taken this step,” Board of Social...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act
Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
thecentersquare.com
Analysis shows some Tennessee students lost months of learning between 2019 and 2022
(The Center Square) — A new analysis of data from the Nation’s Report Card shows that Tennessee students lost, on average, what equals five months of math learning between 2019 and 2022 while the state’s students lost four months of reading learning. The Education Recovery Scorecard, from...
thecentersquare.com
Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation
(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Human Services Issues Second Round of P-EBT to Youngest SNAP Recipients
The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) began issuing a second round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits Wednesday to the state’s youngest SNAP-enrolled children. For children to qualify, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and enrolled in SNAP from August 2021 to May 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Advance voting begins in most West Virginia counties
(The Center Square) – Advance voting has begun in most West Virginia counties, and voters can cast their votes in the two U.S. House races, state House and state Senate races and ballot initiatives. In all but one county, advance voting has already begun and will continue until Nov....
Albany Herald
SHIRLEY MILLER SHERROD: More than condolences, my late husband needs you to vote
I lost my husband of 56 years two weeks ago. And while I am appreciative of the countless condolences received, the best way to pay tribute is to make it to the polls this election. Sherrod — as I called him — came to southwest Georgia for that very reason...
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana officials approve coastal erosion settlement on behalf of four parishes that rejected it
(The Center Square) — A stalled $100 million settlement between a dozen parishes and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. over alleged damage to Louisiana's coast is moving ahead after state officials agreed to the deal on behalf of several parishes that refused. A Freeport-McMoRan spokesman confirmed to NOLA.com this week the agreement...
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island child care sector boosted by $8.5M in grants
(The Center Square) – New state funding will be coming to child care providers in Rhode Island. The state has allocated $8.5 million for the first round of grants through the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund, Gov. Dan McKee said. Funding, which was ratified by voters through a March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support child care institutions in the state.
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: DeWine holds double-digit lead over Whaley for Ohio governor
(The Center Square) – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s lead in polls has slipped as the Nov. 8 general election approaches, but it remains comfortably in the double digits over Democrat Nan Whaley. According to a Marist Ohio poll, DeWine has a 13-point lead over Whaley, 53-40, among...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
thecentersquare.com
In town hall with Hispanic Council, Oz urges a push to ‘unleash’ energy ‘beneath our feet’
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz answered questions concerning Latino business owners in a town hall on Friday, a day after his opponent did likewise. The forum, hosted by Javier Palomarez, president of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council, had Oz pitching himself as...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Indiana students not proficient in math, reading
(The Center Square) — Indiana’s fourth- and eighth-grade students continued a years long decline in math and reading scores according to The Nation’s Report Card, averaging scores that were below proficiency but slightly ahead national average. The report is a product of the National Assessment of Educational...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
WJCL
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
FBI looking for New York suspect with Georgia ties, wanted for raping female child
WJBF — The FBI is searching for a wanted New York man, who has ties to Georgia, after being accused of raping a female child. According to the New York FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police, Jesus Torres, of Goshen, NY, is wanted in Orange County, New York […]
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
