ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

Jeanrette man sentenced to life in 2014 slaying

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydI4a_0ilsIBlx00

A Jeanerette man has been sentenced to life for the October 2014 slaying of a Four Corners man.

Henderson D. Wesley, 30, was convicted by a jury last month on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ronald Chillis Jr..

Wesley was accused of firing several shots into the front door of Chillis' home in Four Corners. Chillis was shot several times and died as a result of his wounds.

There is surveillance video of the homicide and the defendant was identified as the person who shot Chillis by several witnesses, authorities say. Further, cell phone analysis confirmed that the defendant’s phone was in the area around the time of the homicide.

Second degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, and that is the sentence Wesley was convicted of.

At the sentencing hearing, both parents of Ronald Chillis, Jr., Evelyn and Ronald “Chip” Chillis, Sr., testified about the loving and caring impact their son had on family and friends and how the actions of Wesley have forever changed that.

“I express my condolences and prayers to Evelyn, Chip, and their family for their loss. I have witnessed the strength and courage of these parents support of their child in pursuit of justice," said 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé.

Daniel Smart, Assistant Attorney General and Assistant District Attorney Brady Hollzclaw prosecuted the case for the State of Louisiana.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

TPSO: Man wanted after stray bullet kills 52-year-old

GIBSON, Louisiana — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man whose reckless shooting killed an unsuspecting victim. On October 20th, Terrebonne Parish Deputies were called to a trailer on Tasha Court in Gibson. 1ST Lt. Blake A. Tabor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, said, "She was...
GIBSON, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests

KAPLAN, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish officials have made two arrests involving methamphetamines in Kaplan following an investigation into suspected drug activity in the area. Joshua Leblanc of Rayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Claire Davis of Kaplan was arrested for distribution...
KAPLAN, LA
brproud.com

3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
stmarynow.com

Women accused of entering home, making threat with knife

Berwick police have arrested a woman accused of entering a home uninvited and threatening the resident with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard Sr. reported this arrest:. --Brooke K. Carline, 30, Leo Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m.. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
BERWICK, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man accused of raping 11-year-old in 2017

A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape Wednesday after prosecutors say he sexually abused a child in 2017. Bernard Keever, 60, of Lafayette, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree rape. The indictment said that Keever raped the child, who was 11 at the time, between July 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017. The case was brought by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman who escaped police custody at Ochsner Lafayette General re-arrested

The 22-year-old woman who escaped police custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General has again been arrested. Dervanaisha Carter, 22, of Lafayette, was apprehended Wednesday after spending less than two days on the run from police after escaping from custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Monday night, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
NOLA.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy