Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook
Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook
The man behind the parachute: Family remembers skydiver Richard Sheffield
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family. Richard Sheffield, the Elizabethton skydiver who died at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game Friday night, is survived by his wife Kim Sheffield, his twin sons Casey and Stacey and their families. Richard and Kim […]
Man dies after falling off Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, deputies say
Search for wanted man who escaped from attic in North Carolina
A search continues for a wanted man who escaped from an attic Wednesday in Rutherford County.
Man dies after falling off mountain in North Carolina, deputies say
Crane falls into creek in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
JC skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note
Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
Popular Burke County wedding venue destroyed in fire, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A popular venue in Burke County has been destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. The Fire Marshal’s Office said it received a call about a fire at the Pavilion at Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery around 5:30 a.m. No one was inside the...
WDBJ7.com
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
wataugaonline.com
Dump truck fire leads to building fire early this morning
Multiple departments responded to a fire early this morning. At 3:15 am Boone Fire was dispatched to 229 Birchwood Drive Boone for a report of a structure fire. The fire started from a dump truck that was parked close to the building catching the building on fire, according to Shane Garland, Watauga County Fire Marshal. The dump truck was a total loss, the fire to the building was contained to the exterior and attic area, according to Garland.
Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say
ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
NC A&T freshman dead after shooting that killed 2, injured 4 at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people were shot at an apartment complex in Greensboro just before midnight on Tuesday. A release from the Greensboro Police Department says that officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. Those two victims died. Four additional victims arrived at […]
Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson […]
