ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
TROY, NH
WBTW News13

Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook

BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said. Park officials said someone reported a person missing at about 10 a.m. Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the […]
BANNER ELK, NC
WJHL

Crane falls into creek in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
ABINGDON, VA
wvlt.tv

Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Earthquake felt in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border

INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wataugaonline.com

Dump truck fire leads to building fire early this morning

Multiple departments responded to a fire early this morning. At 3:15 am Boone Fire was dispatched to 229 Birchwood Drive Boone for a report of a structure fire. The fire started from a dump truck that was parked close to the building catching the building on fire, according to Shane Garland, Watauga County Fire Marshal. The dump truck was a total loss, the fire to the building was contained to the exterior and attic area, according to Garland.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say

ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
WJHL

Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy