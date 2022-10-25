ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jha: Bivalent boosters still effective as 'escape variants' gain traction

The White House's COVID-19 response coordinator is optimistic bivalent boosters will offer protection against omicron "escape variants" BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which now account for nearly 30 percent of U.S. infections. The latest CDC estimates indicate BQ.1 accounts for 14 percent of cases, while BQ.1.1 accounts for 13.1 percent. Last week,...
Biden appoints Dr. Stephen Klasko to education sciences board

President Joe Biden has appointed Stephen Klasko, MD, an executive-in-residence with venture capital firm General Catalyst and a former health system CEO, to the National Board for Education Sciences, the White House said Oct. 27. From 2013 to 2021, Dr. Klasko was CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and president of...
COVID-19 rebound not linked to Paxlovid, study finds

Amid the debate about whether Paxlovid causes symptoms to return post-recovery, the latest research indicates that COVID-19 rebounds happen equally between those who do and don't take Pfizer's antiviral treatment. When the FDA approved the treatment in December, data showed rebounds were rare, happening among 1 to 2 percent of...

