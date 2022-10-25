If You're Not Planning to Have Kids, You Can Rethink ‘the Whole Foundation' of Your Financial Plan

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
54% of Adults Say They Have Stopped Or Reduced Their Retirement Savings Contributions Due to Inflation, Study Shows
In addition to the 54% of survey respondents who say they've cut back putting money toward their nest egg, 43% have dipped into their retirement savings due to high inflation. If you're in this group, it's worth making a plan for when you'll get back on track. For anyone who...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prepare Your Finances for a Recession Despite Strong GDP Report, Warn Financial Advisors: ‘Plan for More Disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs
Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IRS ‘Fully Committed' to Better Customer Service as Agency Hires 4,000 New Workers
The IRS said it has hired 4,000 new customer service workers as the agency prepares for the 2023 tax filing season. The agency plans to hire 1,000 more before the end of the year, with most training being complete by Presidents Day. The IRS said it has passed a milestone...
Comments / 0