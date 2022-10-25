WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.

