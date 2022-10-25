Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
Click2Houston.com
2 simultaneous robberies at Walmart set chain reaction, ending with deputy opening fire on suspect in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
Three suspects have been detained after a robbery leads to a chain of events in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at a Walmart in the 13000 block of Tomball Parkway. Officials say that while deputies...
DWI suspect driving more than 100 mph smashes into HCSO deputy on Tomball Pkwy, officials say
A woman who witnessed the crash said her husband and father-in-law rushed to help the deputy, who told them to help the other driver first.
1 dead, 1 injured after alleged altercation inside of Shipley's donuts in SW Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, there was an accident before the shooting happened inside the donut shop.
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
Man dies after being shot in the face in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face, according to Houston police. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Hollock Street, which is near the Gulf Freeway and Clearwood Drive. Police said...
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
Click2Houston.com
2 passengers standing outside vehicle on US 290 eastbound fatally struck by truck following fight, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two passengers were killed Friday after being struck by an oncoming truck following a fight with their driver on U.S. 290 near Mason Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 28000...
Man shot and robbed by multiple suspects in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after he was robbed and shot in the stomach, according to Houston police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a southeast Houston neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive. Police said a group of men were standing outside...
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
Click2Houston.com
Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
Click2Houston.com
I-10 Katy Freeway westbound near Fry Road now open after 3-vehicle crash cleared, TranStar says
HOUSTON – All lanes are now open at I-10 Katy Freeway after a three-vehicle crash near Fry Road Friday morning. TranStar reported the crash as cleared as of 7 a.m. A 3-vehicle crash has several lanes blocked on I-10 Katy Freeway westbound near Fry Road Friday morning, according to Houston Police.
Click2Houston.com
2 inmates captured after escaping prisoner bus, stealing firearm during tire repair near Livingston, deputies say
LIVINGSTON, Texas – Two inmates who escaped a prisoner bus Friday afternoon with a firearm near Livingston have been captured, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:20 p.m., one of two contract prisoner buses from Houston, while transporting inmates to a correctional facility in Louisiana, became...
kagstv.com
Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.
KHOU
HPD: Man dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving apartment complex
HOUSTON — A man is dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving an apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288. Police said the man was shot during the incident...
'Nobody showed up': Neighbors say CenterPoint Energy delays gas leak work for days in The Woodlands
One resident said CenterPoint Energy appeared to brush off the neighborhood's concerns, and the smell was in her home by the school bus stop two days later.
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says
Police are searching for 28-year-old Steven L. Jones, who's accused of stabbing another man and killing him nearly two months ago.
KBTX.com
Victim identied in one vehicle fatality crash in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Evergreen Forest Lane. According to a DPS spokesman, The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Oct. 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound, failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and ejected the driver.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
kingwood.com
Looking For Their Families
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needs to find legal next-of-kin or next-of-friend for the four men in the flyer. One man was rear-ended near the Skechers store (8400 Gulf Freeway). Another was found at the Metro Bus station (6910 Fannin). All four have family who need to know about their deaths.
