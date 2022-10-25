ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

fox26houston.com

3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
kagstv.com

Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Victim identied in one vehicle fatality crash in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Evergreen Forest Lane. According to a DPS spokesman, The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Oct. 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound, failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and ejected the driver.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH

A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
NAVASOTA, TX
kingwood.com

Looking For Their Families

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences needs to find legal next-of-kin or next-of-friend for the four men in the flyer. One man was rear-ended near the Skechers store (8400 Gulf Freeway). Another was found at the Metro Bus station (6910 Fannin). All four have family who need to know about their deaths.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

