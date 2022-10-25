ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting odds for Chiefs, Mahomes as team enters bye week

By Juan Cisneros
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs enter the bye week with a 5-2 record and sole possession of the lead in the AFC West and odds-makers have gone back-and-forth on a betting odds for the end of the season.

For starters, though the Chiefs were favorites to win the division at the beginning of the season, the margin was much smaller due to the belief that the division would be much more competitive with all the additions to Kansas City’s rivals.

Right now, the Chiefs are two games ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Chargers and DraftKings gives KC -450 odds to win the division .

  • Chiefs: -450
  • Chargers: +500
  • Raiders: +1400
  • Broncos: +3000

Kansas City’s performance this season has earned them the second-best odds to win the AFC , behind only the Buffalo Bills.

  • Bills: -120
  • Chiefs: +350
  • Ravens: +900
  • Bengals: +1200
Subsequently, it gives the Chiefs the third-best odds to win Super Bowl LVII , trailing the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Bills: +250
  • Eagles: +500
  • Chiefs: +700
  • 49ers: +1500

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the league in passing yards (2,159), passing touchdowns (20) and passer rating (109.5) through seven games and his play has made him a favorite for end-of-the-season passing totals.

Mahomes is the favorite to finish the season with the league lead in passing touchdowns, and is tied for the second-best odds to lead the league in passing yards.

Most Passing Touchdowns Odds

  • Patrick Mahomes: +175
  • Josh Allen: +200
  • Joe Burrow: +650
  • Justin Herbert: +1200

Most Passing Yards Odds

  • Josh Allen: +225
  • Joe Burrow: +450
  • Patrick Mahomes: +450
  • Justin Herbert +750
Though Mahomes is on pace for 48 passing touchdowns and 5,243 passing yards, numbers only rivaled by his MVP season in 2018, he currently trails Allen for the best odds to win the 2022 Most Valuable Player Award .

  • Josh Allen: +120
  • Patrick Mahomes: +400
  • Jalen Hurts: +500
  • Joe Burrow: +1200
  • Lamar Jackson: +1400

