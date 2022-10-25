OSF Healthcare and Bradley University, both in Peoria, Ill., are forming the Innovation for Health partnership, which will commit $5 million to innovative healthcare projects. The five-year partnership will award $1 million each year to interdisciplinary projects addressing challenges in healthcare. Bradley is the first private university to enter into a research and innovation partnership with OSF, according to an Oct. 25 OSF news release.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO