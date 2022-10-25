Read full article on original website
Why rural hospitals aren't interested in new designation
The Rural Emergency Hospital designation is set to take effect in January, but many hospitals aren't interested in the program, Politico reported Oct. 27. CMS unveiled its proposed rural emergency hospital program in June, which aims to curb rural hospital closures by offering them a chance to shutter infrequently used inpatient beds and focus on providing outpatient and emergency department services.
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 21. 1. Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, making her the first woman to serve as dean of the medical school in its 129-year history.
Montana State University, hospitals partner on rural cancer care
Bozeman-based Montana State University is partnering with Bozeman Health, Dillon's (Mont.) Barrett Hospital and the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Alexandria, Va., to create a model for delivering rural cancer care throughout Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Oct. 27. The five-year project launched in June and will first...
Texas hospital taps VP of operations
Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Medical Center has named Crystal Brown its vice president of operations. Ms. Brown has more than 21 years' experience in healthcare leadership, according to an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's. She most recently served as director of operations for three Baylor Scott & White heart hospitals in Texas.
Hospitals report 300% increase in RSV cases
A surge in respiratory syncytial virus is putting severe strain on children's hospitals nationwide. Hospitals first began seeing the unseasonable RSV rise in August. Now, many are reporting a case increase of over 300 percent compared to last month. On Sept. 8, CDC data shows the nation's RSV positivity rate...
Healthcare operating costs rising almost everywhere, report says
Operating costs in healthcare centers and hospitals across the country are rising amid inflationary pressures, staffing shortages and supply chain disruption, and such locations are going to have to continue implementing measures to help mitigate the highly challenging situation, according to a report from the Medical Group Management Association. While...
Tennessee hospital names CEO
Mike Howard was appointed CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg. Mr. Howard brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to his new role, according to an Oct. 25 news release. Most recently, he has served as COO of Florence-based North Alabama Medical Center since 2015. He also was...
Viewpoint: Aggressive medical debt collection should be a 'never event'
Aggressively collecting medical debt should join the list of medical "never events," like leaving a sponge inside a patient or operating on the wrong limb, an Oct. 27 JAMA Forum article argues. The opinion piece was written by Dave Chokshi, MD, senior scholar at CUNY Graduate School of Public Health...
Family members essential to care in nursing homes, study says
Limiting or prohibiting visitors at nursing homes caused life-changing challenges for nursing home residents and their loved ones, according to University at Buffalo (N.Y.) researchers. The researchers found family members wanted to actively participate in their loved ones' lives during the pandemic but were not allowed to, which affected nursing...
Healthcare remains 'lucrative target' for cyberattackers, study says
Sixty-one percent of healthcare organizations say they've suffered a cyberattack on their cloud infrastructure in the past year, and the vast majority say these IT incidents hurt them financially, according to a study by cybersecurity vendor Netwrix. "The healthcare sector is a lucrative target for attackers because the chances of...
Northwell Holdings invests $1M in company founded by RWJBarnabas surgeon
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has invested $1 million in medical device company Lazzaro Medical, which offers robotic surgery tools for tracheal repair. Richard Lazzaro, MD, a thoracic surgeon with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, developed the system to make it safer...
OB-GYN programs struggle with abortion training in some states
OB-GYN training programs are facing a catch-22: If they offer abortion training in states where its outlawed, they could be prosecuted. If they don't, they'll risk losing their accreditation and their residents would be ineligible for specialty board certification, The New York Times reported Oct. 27. The problem began in...
Innovation
OSF Healthcare and Bradley University, both in Peoria, Ill., are forming the Innovation for Health partnership, which will commit $5 million to innovative healthcare projects. The five-year partnership will award $1 million each year to interdisciplinary projects addressing challenges in healthcare. Bradley is the first private university to enter into a research and innovation partnership with OSF, according to an Oct. 25 OSF news release.
NewYork-Presbyterian hospital taps Dr. Brenna Farmer as chief of emergency medicine
Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the department of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City. Dr. Farmer brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an Oct. 27 news release. Most recently, she was vice chief of clinical services in the department...
NIH grants $8M to Missouri swine research center to expand heart transplant work
Columbia-based National Swine Resource and Research Center at the University of Missouri received an $8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to double its space for animals, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported Oct. 28. The center keeps pigs with modified hearts that make transplantation into humans easier and...
Mass General breaks ground on new clinical care facility
Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital has begun construction on a new clinical care facility on its campus. The new facility will be 1.5 million square feet and house the hospital's cancer and heart centers. It will have two inpatient towers with 482 inpatient beds total, according to an Oct. 28 news release.
California hospital gifted $1M for new medical equipment
Santa Maria, Calif.-based Marian Regional Medical Center has received $1 million from an anonymous donor, NoozHawk reported Oct. 27. The funding will go toward new equipment for the hospital's heart center, nursing department, surgical services and neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital has already purchased an advanced cardiac ultrasound machine...
Cancer Treatment Centers of America switching EHR from Allscripts to Epic
Cancer Treatment Centers of America is transitioning its EHR from Allscripts to Epic following its acquisition in February by Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope. City of Hope is moving Cancer Treatment Centers' EHR, scheduling and revenue cycle systems to the parent organization's ConnectHope Epic platform, a City of Hope spokesperson told Becker's. Design work for the migration has already started, with a go-live at all Cancer Treatment Centers facilities planned for the fall of 2023.
Timken Foundation gifts $5M to MD Anderson cancer institute
Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center's James P. Allison Institute has received a $5 million donation from the Timken Foundation in Canton, Ohio. The funds will go toward recruiting top scientists and researchers across several fields, according to an Oct. 27 news release from MD Anderson. "Thanks to...
Color Health acquires Mood Lifters, launches new behavioral healthcare solution
Burlingame, Calif.-based Color Health completed the acquisition of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based mental health organization Mood Lifters and also introduced a product expansion to connect people with healthcare resources. Color Health aims to expand access to mental healthcare by partnering with public health departments, school districts, and other population care entities...
