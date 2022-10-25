ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

thechampaignroom.com

Illinois’ defensive secondary is RIDICULOUS

This Illinois team refuses to rest. Fresh off a bye week, the 17th-ranked Illini went into Lincoln and came away with their sixth straight win. After a shaky start, Illinois allowed just one Nebraska first down in the final 40 minutes of game action to cruise to another Big Ten West victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

New-look Illini fix mistakes to top Quincy in exhibition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — On Friday night, Illini fans packed themselves inside State Farm Center for the first time since the court was stormed nearly 8 months ago. The feel of that Big Ten-clinching win wasn’t quite matched on Friday, but Illinois fought off early struggles to cruise to a 87-52 victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois jumps 3 spots to No. 14 in AP poll

Another win, another week moving up in the polls. After a dominant 26-9 win Saturday at Nebraska, the Illini found themselves at No. 14 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday afternoon. Illinois now has appeared in four rankings in a row after not being ranked for more than a decade.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Q985

Illinois DNR Warns Of A Mountain Lion Roaming Through Illinois

Mountain lions are apparently a little attention hungry lately here in Illinois. It was a little over a week ago that a mountain lion was killed by a vehicle in Dekalb County, and now we have the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) getting the word out about another one that's come to visit and check out our state.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
97.1 FM Talk

Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race

The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations

Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Illinois Bobcat Population on the Rise, State Warns Motorists

With the bobcat population reportedly on the rise, Illinois state officials are now warning motorists to be on the look out for the large cats on the road. WROK reports that a warning about the bobcat population comes just days after an Illinois mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb County. It was noted that 5,000 of the large cats are estimated to be roaming around 99 out of the 102 counties in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

276K Stolen Items Worth $7.5 Million Recovered In IL Police Raid

Illinois police bust major retail thieves with 276,000 stolen items worth $7.5 million dollars. This is the kind of thing that doesn't seem real when I read about it. I felt "deja vu" like I saw this situation happen on an episode of Chicago PD or something like that. This Is a major raid made by police in Illinois. A big congratulations to all the departments and officers involved. This is a big deal.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments

CHICAGO - Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law. According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without...
ILLINOIS STATE

