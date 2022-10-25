Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS receives federal approval to assist homeless families
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need. Those who are eligible include families with children 18 and younger. Also included under eligibility are individuals...
nbc15.com
Last minute Halloween costumes that don’t break the bank
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing scarier than spending an arm and a leg for a last-minute Halloween costume. The National Retail Federation estimated that Americans will spend nearly $3 billion on costumes this year, which is the highest amount since 2017. Shopping second hand can help alleviate costs, with many families keeping budgets tight due to inflation.
nbc15.com
September-like weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll be treated to another pleasant weekend again, and that nice stretch of weather carries through much of next week. A little bit of fog has developed in our far eastern counties this morning and is dense in some locations. Be mindful of that if you’re heading in that direction early today. Fog will clear soon after the sunrises and we’ll have lots of sunshine on tap through the rest of the day. Highs will reach the mid to low 60s across the region, with very light winds out of the south.
Comments / 0