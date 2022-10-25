ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Linda Hammon
2d ago

great and where is the water to support these new developments going to come from...also I hope you are having the developers pay for the upgrade to roads and infrastructure and not pass it on to the current residents of the city like you've done in the past.

Community Impact Austin

Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New management firm opens in West Lake Hills

Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

City opens Oak Park & Welcome Center

Restrooms a stone’s throw from Wimberley Square, nearly 140 parking spaces, a downtown green space and an attractions directory for visitors is now a reality following the official ribbon-cutting for Wimberley’s Oak Park and Welcome Center on Oct. 23. Adjacent to Wimberley Square at 109 Oak Drive, the...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Utilities University program accepting applicants

Applications for the New Braunfels Utilities University program will be accepted through Nov. 21. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities is now accepting applications for its NBU University program that begins Jan. 10, 2023. NBU University is a five-month series of classes that occur once a month. The program is designed for participants to gain a better understanding of how their municipal, community-owned utility operates.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023

Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location

A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX
The Austin Bulldog

What kind of mayor was Watson?

Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

