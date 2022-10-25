MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people have been arrested in connection to two armed carjackings in the Milford area. Police said on Friday around 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a car for violations. Police determined the suspect’s car was used in two armed carjackings in the surrounding area. Police said the driver fled onto […]

MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO