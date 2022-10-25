ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 61

Assault in Woodbury under investigation: Police

WOODBURY, Conn — Police are investigating an assault that hospitalized a man in Woodbury on Saturday. Police said at approximately 5:25 p.m., Troop L (Litchfield) responded to a report of an assault at 787 Main St. Troopers and Woodbury officers responded to the scene. One adult male was taken...
WOODBURY, CT
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

3 charged in connection to armed carjackings in Milford: PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people have been arrested in connection to two armed carjackings in the Milford area. Police said on Friday around 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a car for violations. Police determined the suspect’s car was used in two armed carjackings in the surrounding area. Police said the driver fled onto […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Vernon police investigating two untimely deaths on Vinetta Drive

VERNON — Police are investigating the untimely deaths of two people on Vinetta Drive Saturday, according to the department. Officers responded to the reported untimely deaths at a home on Vinetta Drive around 5:40 p.m., Lt. Robert Marra said in an email. They found a man, 61, and woman,...
VERNON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide

#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location. Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

