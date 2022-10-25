A Millport man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday west of the Town of Coker in Tuscaloosa County. Michael J. White, 48, was killed when the pick-up truck he was driving was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 17-year-old juvenile around 3 p.m. on U.S. 82, approximately 3 miles west of Coker. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

MILLPORT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO