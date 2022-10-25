ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead after crash in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. Troopers said a grain truck was making a left turn onto Cross Lane Road from Route 50 when it was hit from behind by a minivan The post Two dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control

A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning

Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Road rage incident in Rosebud ends with assault, law enforcement searches for suspect

The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding the driver of a gray Dodge pickup truck involved in a road rage incident. The sheriff reports it was around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when the incident started on Highway 28, just east of Rosebud. The incident ended when both vehicles pulled into the Rosebud General Store. The driver of the pickup exited his vehicle and assaulted the other driver. The man was last seen traveling south on Danz Road.
ROSEBUD, MO
kjluradio.com

Boonville man arrested for punching woman who's seven-months pregnant

A Cooper County man is arrested for assaulting a pregnant woman. Brice Key, 21, of Boonville, was taken into custody Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond. According to court records, officers were called to...
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Trial date set for California man accused of selling fatal dose of Fentanyl to JC woman

A trial date is set for a Moniteau County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. It was earlier this week when a Cole County judge scheduled Travis Jaegers, of California, for a three-day jury trial to begin January 25, 2023. Jaegers is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of armed criminal action.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)

Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
CAMDENTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for October 20, 2022

The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. Funeral service for Evelyn...
FLORENCE, MO

