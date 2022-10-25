Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Two dead after crash in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. Troopers said a grain truck was making a left turn onto Cross Lane Road from Route 50 when it was hit from behind by a minivan The post Two dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control
A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
kjluradio.com
Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning
Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
kjluradio.com
Two arrested in Jefferson City following custody exchange involving assault & a weapon
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against Chavez Kent of Columbia and Kaiya Ousley. Kent is …
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.
kjluradio.com
Road rage incident in Rosebud ends with assault, law enforcement searches for suspect
The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding the driver of a gray Dodge pickup truck involved in a road rage incident. The sheriff reports it was around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when the incident started on Highway 28, just east of Rosebud. The incident ended when both vehicles pulled into the Rosebud General Store. The driver of the pickup exited his vehicle and assaulted the other driver. The man was last seen traveling south on Danz Road.
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Columbia man arrested for alleged enticement of a child
CORRECTION: The suspect's name is actually Cory Rickabaugh. He's also from Fulton, not Columbia.
kjluradio.com
Developers submit plans for $300 million Oasis at Lakeport project in Osage Beach
Developers hope that a $300 million project become a family-friendly tourist destination in the Lake of the Ozarks. On Thursday, developers announced their plan to build Oasis at Lakeport, a family resort and entertainment district that will be located along Highway 54, just west of Osage Beach. The plans have been submitted to the city.
KOMU
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Boonville man arrested for punching woman who's seven-months pregnant
A Cooper County man is arrested for assaulting a pregnant woman. Brice Key, 21, of Boonville, was taken into custody Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond. According to court records, officers were called to...
kjluradio.com
Trial date set for California man accused of selling fatal dose of Fentanyl to JC woman
A trial date is set for a Moniteau County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. It was earlier this week when a Cole County judge scheduled Travis Jaegers, of California, for a three-day jury trial to begin January 25, 2023. Jaegers is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of armed criminal action.
kjluradio.com
Ozark Mountain Daredevils ask you to help them break a Guinness World Record this weekend
If you’ve ever had an affinity for the harmonica and wondered what it would be like to set a World Record, you’ll have a chance to possibly do both this weekend in Sedalia. As part of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils 50th Anniversary year, they’ll be performing Saturday, October...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
kjluradio.com
Mexico Public School District cancels Friday classes over online threats of shooting
The Mexico Public School District cancels Friday classes due to a shooting threat. Screenshots of threats made against Mexico Middle and High Schools began circulating on social media Thursday evening. The district says it can’t confirm if the threats are credible, but all schools in the district will be closed...
Two cars recovered from Lake of the Ozarks during Camdenton cold case investigation
Dive teams investigating the 2013 disappearance of a man from Camdenton found two cars underwater near the Niangua Bridge, and investigators are looking for information about the vehicles.
lakeexpo.com
Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)
Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
Funeral Announcements for October 20, 2022
The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. Funeral service for Evelyn...
