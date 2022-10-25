Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Success Since Music Industry Considers Her ‘Geriatric Popstar': ‘I’m Just Happy to Be Here’ (Video)

Getting candid about the past. Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason he decided to end his relationship with Julia Roberts following her 1996 cameo on Friends. “Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” the 17 Again star, 53, wrote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, according to an excerpt published by the U.K. paper The Times on Saturday, October 22. “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO