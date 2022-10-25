Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Success Since Music Industry Considers Her ‘Geriatric Popstar': ‘I’m Just Happy to Be Here’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Watch Adele Fabulously Float Down A River In The 'I Drink Wine' Music Video
Adele revealed this was the first music video she filmed for her 2021 album '30.'
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Beyoncé Accused of Secretly Changing Songs From 'Renaissance' Album by Fans
Fans theorized it was a way for Beyoncé to keep them hooked by introducing enough subtle changes they would hear something new every listen.
hotnewhiphop.com
Janet Jackson Responds To Taylor Swift Shout Out On “Midnights”: Watch
Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, arrived yesterday, and Swift’s army of fans have already seemingly dissected every second of the project. As with any release as big as Midnights, many of Swift’s peers have shared their thoughts on the new album, including R&B legend Janet Jackson. Swift...
Megan Fox Debunks Breakup Buzz By Thirsting Over Machine Gun Kelly On Instagram: 'Get Me Pregnant'
Tell us how you really feel! Though rumors were circulating that Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were enduring a bit of a rough patch, the actress put the gossip to rest with some very saucy social media content. On Wednesday, October 26, the star uploaded a snap...
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Kim Kardashian Joked About Pete Davidson Being ‘Such a Diva’ Ahead of Split, Addressed His Decision Not to Appear on Her Show
Poking fun at her man. While getting ready for an event, Kim Kardashian couldn’t hide her surprise at then-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s routine. “Who knew he was such a diva? We have a grooming team, a styling team and a tailor. Isn’t that funny?” the Skims founder, 42, told her glam squad during a new episode of her Hulu reality series on Thursday, October 27. “I thought he would go in a hoodie.”
Embarrassed Drew Barrymore Admits “It’s Been a While” Since She’s Bought New Underwear on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
Drew Barrymore gave a little TMI during today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show while she and Drew’s News co-host Ross Mathews opened up about the last time they purchased underwear — but we are living for her honesty. The duo was discussing the Washington Post article...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Were Semi-Estranged During the Height of Her Career
Janet and Michael Jackson are the most successful out of the Jackson clan. Both topped the charts and toured worldwide in their career before recording a duet together.
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers
Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
Fallon Laments Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Footwear Fail: ‘If There’s One Company That Could Help Him ‘Shape Up,’ It’s Sketchers’ (Video)
News broke Wednesday that Kanye “Ye” West hit yet another roadblock when, after being dropped by Adidas earlier this week, he arrived unannounced to Sketchers’ headquarters to court them for a new footwear deal. He was promptly shown out. Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers’...
Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer
Chris Martin and his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, have filed a restraining order against a "delusional" woman they say believes she's "married" to the Coldplay frontman and lives at his residence, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the legal documents, the notoriously private couple claimed they are fearful for their safety after the female's alleged harassment moved offline and to their doorstep. “Mr. Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers. He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she...
'She's got a boyfriend, finally!' Gordon Ramsay leaves daughter Tilly, 22, blushing as he dances with joy after she appears to confirm she is in a relationship
Gordon Ramsay left his daughter Tilly slightly red-faced as they appeared on Friday evening's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer. The chef probed whether she has a boyfriend, with Tilly eventually confessing that she is in a relationship - as her dad jumped for joy and exclaimed 'finally'.
Complex
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
Matthew Perry Reveals the Reason He Broke Up With Julia Roberts in the ’90s: I Feared ‘I Could Never Be Enough’
Getting candid about the past. Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason he decided to end his relationship with Julia Roberts following her 1996 cameo on Friends. “Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” the 17 Again star, 53, wrote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, according to an excerpt published by the U.K. paper The Times on Saturday, October 22. “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her.”
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Lauren Jauregui Says She’s Finally ‘Healed’ After Ty Dolla $ign Split As She Drops New Song
Lauren Jauregui opened up about her past romance with Ty Dolla $ign as she embarks on another chapter in her career with the release of a new ballad called “Always Love” on Friday, Oct. 28. The singer/songwriter and former Fifth Harmony member, who broke up with the rapper in 2019, said the song was written shortly after the split, and reflects where her head was at during that emotional time, according to People.
TheWrap
