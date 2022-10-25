ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Success Since Music Industry Considers Her ‘Geriatric Popstar': ‘I’m Just Happy to Be Here’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
hotnewhiphop.com

Janet Jackson Responds To Taylor Swift Shout Out On “Midnights”: Watch

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, arrived yesterday, and Swift’s army of fans have already seemingly dissected every second of the project. As with any release as big as Midnights, many of Swift’s peers have shared their thoughts on the new album, including R&B legend Janet Jackson. Swift...
Vibe

Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Joked About Pete Davidson Being ‘Such a Diva’ Ahead of Split, Addressed His Decision Not to Appear on Her Show

Poking fun at her man. While getting ready for an event, Kim Kardashian couldn’t hide her surprise at then-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s routine. “Who knew he was such a diva? We have a grooming team, a styling team and a tailor. Isn’t that funny?” the Skims founder, 42, told her glam squad during a new episode of her Hulu reality series on Thursday, October 27. “I thought he would go in a hoodie.”
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance

Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers

Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
TheWrap

Fallon Laments Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Footwear Fail: ‘If There’s One Company That Could Help Him ‘Shape Up,’ It’s Sketchers’ (Video)

News broke Wednesday that Kanye “Ye” West hit yet another roadblock when, after being dropped by Adidas earlier this week, he arrived unannounced to Sketchers’ headquarters to court them for a new footwear deal. He was promptly shown out. Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers’...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
RadarOnline

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer

Chris Martin and his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, have filed a restraining order against a "delusional" woman they say believes she's "married" to the Coldplay frontman and lives at his residence, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the legal documents, the notoriously private couple claimed they are fearful for their safety after the female's alleged harassment moved offline and to their doorstep. “Mr. Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers. He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she...
Complex

Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys

Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry Reveals the Reason He Broke Up With Julia Roberts in the ’90s: I Feared ‘I Could Never Be Enough’

Getting candid about the past. Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason he decided to end his relationship with Julia Roberts following her 1996 cameo on Friends. “Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” the 17 Again star, 53, wrote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, according to an excerpt published by the U.K. paper The Times on Saturday, October 22. “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
HollywoodLife

Lauren Jauregui Says She’s Finally ‘Healed’ After Ty Dolla $ign Split As She Drops New Song

Lauren Jauregui opened up about her past romance with Ty Dolla $ign as she embarks on another chapter in her career with the release of a new ballad called “Always Love” on Friday, Oct. 28. The singer/songwriter and former Fifth Harmony member, who broke up with the rapper in 2019, said the song was written shortly after the split, and reflects where her head was at during that emotional time, according to People.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy