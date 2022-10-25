Read full article on original website
New method uncovers strong effects of copy number variants on the human genome and health
Copy number variants (CNVs) are regions of the genome that are duplicated or deleted in some individuals, and are a common type of gene-disabling mutation. The human genome contains hundreds of thousands of CNVs, but typical genomic analysis approaches detect only the largest, and scientists aren't sure what most of them do.
Unique high-throughput approach improves the design of new protein structures
Northwestern Medicine investigators have solved a challenging protein design puzzle using a unique high-throughput approach, according to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The approach could enhance the development of new therapeutics and biotechnology tools, according to Gabriel Rocklin, Ph.D., assistant professor of Pharmacology and...
Subatomic MRI could lead to new drug therapies
A new imaging technique using quantum science may lead to novel drug therapies and treatment options, a recent study has found. Researchers at the University of Waterloo and supported by Transformative Quantum Technologies have demonstrated the feasibility of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance diffraction (NMRd) to investigate the lattice structure of crystalline solids on an atomic scale, a feat that had only been possible for larger-scale imaging applications like Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).
Chiral drug-like building blocks by nickel-catalyzed enantioselective olefin cross-coupling
NUS chemists have developed an effective method to access enantioenriched drug-like compounds through multicomponent olefin cross-coupling using chiral nickel-based catalysts. Chiral molecules containing enantioenriched tri- and tetrasubstituted stereogenic centers are found among many natural products and drugs. The spatial arrangement of atoms around such centers often dictates the overall shape of a molecule and influences its biological function or toxicity. Thus, the ability to generate enantiomerically pure compounds through asymmetric catalysis is vital in pharmaceutical and agrochemical research. However, related strategies that employ non-precious metal-derived catalyst systems to promote enantioselective synthesis using cheap and abundant olefin starting materials often have limited scope. This constrains their widespread adoption.
A microbe's local environment can be the difference between life and death
The microbial world shapes essentially every facet of our lives. Whether they are in the soils where our food is grown, or the lungs of a person with an infection, or at the bottom of the ocean, microbes live in diverse communities made up of multiple species all working together and impacting each other. Just like in our own neighborhoods, the geography of how a microbial community is laid out affects how those microbes live and function together.
A common drug used for racehorses could increase risk of sudden death
A commonly administered drug used in 94% of thoroughbred racehorses could increase risk of sudden death, according to a new study. The research—led by the University of Glasgow and published today in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medicine Association—also found multiple other risk factors associated with sudden death, related to the circumstances of the race and individual histories of the horses.
2D nanoconfinement strategy enhances oxygen evolution performances
Prof. Zhang Tao's group at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Hou Yang from Zhejiang University and Prof. Xiao Jianping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of CAS, proposed a novel two-dimensional (2D) nanoconfinement strategy to strongly enhance the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) activity of low-conductivity metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Results were published in Nature Communications.
Revealing the structure of the light-harvesting phycobilisome of cyanobacterium
The structure of the "antenna" that a blue-green alga uses to harvest light has been determined by RIKEN researchers and compared with those of four other species. In addition to providing clues about the evolution and diversity of cyanobacteria, this research could inform the development of efficient photoreactive compounds. The...
Researchers design soil-inspired multifunctional chemical system
Soil is a dynamic system of microbe-material interactions and environmental responsiveness. The soil-microbe complex is an integrated and adaptable system that can reshape its state according to the external environment. Inspired by these characteristics of soil, researchers have designed a chemical system in which sensing and modification can be induced...
Study finds that forest protection is key for reliable rainfall
There won't be many places in the world that have escaped the recent impacts of unusual droughts, floods and unseasonal temperatures. These are often ascribed to the role of greenhouse gases, leading to climate change. But there are additional causes. An international research team has found an additional threat: the impacts of changes in vegetation cover, especially forest loss.
Structural determination of complex anion materials
Solid-state materials are widely used in semiconductors, phosphors, and batteries, and have become an indispensable part of modern life. Substitution of elements in these complex composite materials is a popular technique to achieve desired material properties. Various properties can be achieved by partially replacing oxygen in the oxide solid with another element such as fluorine (composite anion technology).
Looking to sea urchins for stronger ceramic foams
Ling Li, assistant professor in Virginia Tech's Department of Mechanical Engineering, has unlocked a mystery in the porous microstructures of sea urchin exoskeletons that could lead to the creation of lightweight synthetic ceramics. His findings were published in Nature Communications. Ceramics are highly resistant to heat, which makes them a...
How to improve microendoscopes? New probe design brings promises to improve biomedical imaging
Microendoscopes are the cornerstone of modern medical diagnostics—they allow us to see what we could not even describe two decades ago. The technology is constantly improving, with ICTER scientists contributing to the development of the probes. Microendoscopes using fiber optics are becoming increasingly important imaging tools, but they have...
Social mammals evolve faster than solitary ones, according to new study of evolution
A groundbreaking new research project has analyzed the evolution of the placental mammal skull using 3D scans of 322 specimens housed in more than 20 international museum collections, and crafted a new model of how mammals diversified based on the emerging patterns. By gathering data on the skulls of all...
Dynamic modeling of the central carbon metabolism of Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Biotechnology involves the use of living organisms or parts of them to carry out a specific purpose. Due to its versatile, robust, and stress tolerant physiology, the microorganism Saccharomyces cerevisiae, also known as baker's yeast, has become one of the workhorses of the biotech industry. In his Ph.D. research, David Lao Martil used computer modeling to investigate the issues encountered when producing vast amounts of yeast.
Safe, sustainable photo-on-demand synthesis of polypeptide precursors
Alpha (α)-amino acid N-carboxyanhydrides (NCAs) are precursors for artificial polypeptides. However, this compound decomposes easily, making it difficult to obtain commercially. Therefore, it is necessary to synthesize the right quantity of α-amino acid NCAs at the location and time that they are required. NCAs are usually synthesized from...
NASA laser project benefits animal researchers, scientists show
Scientists researching forest carnivores such as martens, foxes and coyotes spend hours clambering through rugged terrain, sometimes in deep snow, placing and baiting camera traps to learn about animals' behavior in relation to their habitat. In recent years, this on-the-ground work has received a big boost from what might seem...
A Hubbard-type Coulomb blockade effect discovered in the mirror twin boundary of MoSe₂
In a study of one-dimensional electron correlation states at the MTB of monolayer and bilayer MoSe2, a research team found that two types of correlated insulating states driven by a dubbed Hubbard-type Coulomb blockade effect could be switched by tip pulses. By means of molecular beam epitaxy, this team has...
Bees shown to 'count' from left to right for first time
Bees order numbers in increasing size from left to right, a study has shown for the first time, supporting the much-debated theory that this direction is inherent in all animals including humans. Western research has found that even before children learn to count, they start organizing growing quantities from left...
Bacteria-based, fat-free whipped cream could be a food of the future
It's no secret that whipped cream is composed of 38% saturated fat, making it a not so fluffy caloric and climate issue as well. Therefore, a group of researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Food Science set out to develop a low-fat, more sustainable alternative. A delicious whipped...
