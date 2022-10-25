ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fill your closet with fancy winter dresses for up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Save big on trendy dresses and jumpsuits today at Nordstrom Rack. Reviewed/Calvin Klein/Free People/Vince Camuto

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

From winter weddings to New Year's Eve celebrations, there are plenty of reasons to stock up on formal gowns, maxi dresses and chic jumpsuits. The fanciest fashion pieces sometimes come with a heavy price tag, but right now Nordstrom Rack is offering huge markdowns on pieces from Free People , Calvin Klein , Vince Camuto and more—but only for a limited time.

Now through Sunday, October 30 the customer-favorite retailer is offering savings of up to 60% on dressed-up holiday looks. That means you can find some of the best deals on wedding guest dresses, formal wear and cocktail party attire ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Get in on the velvet trend by picking up the Vince Camuto velvet v-neck bow shoulder dress . The perfect piece to sport at any upcoming holiday parties or end-of-year weddings, the midi dress has stylish bow details on either shoulder and features a back zip closure and sleeveless design. Usually ringing up for $128, you can bag the dainty dress for just $44.99 today—a savings of $83.01.

For a NYE outfit that will seriously turn heads, don't pass up the Topshop stripe sequin halter jumpsuit , down from $123 to just $84.97 thanks to a 30% price cut. Perfect for special occasions, the sparkly jumpsuit features a halter neck and sleeveless design with cute cutaway shoulders. Available in black with trendy silver sequins, the jumpsuit promises a flattering and show-stopping look.

Dance through the holiday season with trendy winter dresses, jumpsuits and more. Head to Nordstrom Rack now for steep savings on tons of must-have winter wardrobe pieces.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Fill your closet with fancy winter dresses for up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

