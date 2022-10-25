Read full article on original website
Angela Marie Sprague
4d ago
to me he is no champion because he has to cheat every time, and no champion does that. I lost all respect for him when he started cheating after coming back from being out with leukemia. when he can do himself, I guess he wants the easy way
Reply
2
Related
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure
Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
tjrwrestling.net
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
PWMania
Photo: Seth Rollins Gets a New Look
Prior to the introduction of his outlandish outfits, Seth Rollins’ persona “The Visionary” had a distinctive hairdo of black and blonde. He wore this style for several years, including his tenure on The Shield, before becoming all-black. Rollins teased fans with a photo of blonde hair on...
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Major Feud Being Considered For Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event earlier this month and everyone is waiting to see who the former Universal Champion will end up feuding with now that he’s back. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bray Wyatt has become the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Brock Lesnar Pulled Him Aside To Give Advice
A WWE star has revealed that Brock Lesnar pulled him aside to give advice. Madcap Moss has worked for WWE since 2014, but didn’t join the main roster until 2020. Following an injury, Moss returned to television as “Madcap Moss” and aligned with Happy Corbin on SmackDown.
wrestlingworld.co
Shinsuke Nakamura Set to Face The Great Muta at a Wrestling Event Outside of WWE
In January, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is returning to Japan for a Pro Wrestling Noah event. He will be facing The Great Muta, who is currently on his retirement tour. Noah has announced that Nakamura will face The Great Muta at The New Year 2023 on January 1st at Budokan Hall.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV
It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Creepy WWE SmackDown Debut
After Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss battled in the ring on SmackDown, it was time for Bray Wyatt to step into the arena, and his entrance lit up the crowd. Wyatt couldn't have been more thankful for the reception from the crowd, who were chanting welcome back at one point. He then launched into a passionate promo about this being the real Bray Wyatt without a mask, though he did say that he has done terrible things and will do spectacular things moving forward. Then the lights went out and someone started talking on the screen, and it was the person that had been teased last week. After telling Wyatt he was wearing a mask and that Wyatt can't hide from him, the person introduced himself as Uncle Howdy, and you can watch the full video below.
Comments / 9