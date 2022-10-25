ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss

Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery

Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Reportedly avoids major injury

The hamstring injury Edwards suffered Thursday night against the Buccaneers is described as a minor, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it's encouraging that the running back appears to have avoided a serious injury, Rapoport suggests that "if (Edwards) misses time, it's likely just a week or so." With that in mind, Edwards' status is worth monitoring closely as the Ravens' (Monday) Nov. 7 contest against the Saints approaches. If he's out or limited at that time, added Week 9 backfield reps would be available for Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation

Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy