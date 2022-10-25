Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe dazzles in 1st NBA start: ‘He’s just must-see TV’
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe noticed the group of about 10 reporters waiting by his locker at the Moda Center following his starting debut against Houston. Sharpe showered, returned and saw that they were still there. Waiting patiently. Early in his NBA career, Sharpe hasn’t cared much for interviews....
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his true thoughts on the heated fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: How rare call by home-plate umpire helped Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
Cowboys BREAKING: Rookie RB Signed to 53 to Replace Injured Ezekiel Elliott; 5 Roster Moves
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in doubt for Sunday's clash against Chicago, but his impending absence opens the door for Malik Davis to strut his stuff.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
Warriors fans were concerned after the team dropped to 3-3 after a shocking loss to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
In sticking to roots, Theryn Hallock making strong impression for MSU women's basketball
EAST LANSING − Theryn Hallock has made it a point to remain true to her roots. The freshman guard has put an emphasis on playing the way she always has on the court while striving to become a contributor for the Michigan State women's basketball team. ...
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
MLS playoffs: LAFC advances to final with 3-0 win over Austin FC
Cristian "Chicho" Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game and LAFC advanced to its first MLS Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Sunday.
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Reportedly avoids major injury
The hamstring injury Edwards suffered Thursday night against the Buccaneers is described as a minor, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it's encouraging that the running back appears to have avoided a serious injury, Rapoport suggests that "if (Edwards) misses time, it's likely just a week or so." With that in mind, Edwards' status is worth monitoring closely as the Ravens' (Monday) Nov. 7 contest against the Saints approaches. If he's out or limited at that time, added Week 9 backfield reps would be available for Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
