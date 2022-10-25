Vote now: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school athlete of the week (October 16-22)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for October 16-22

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for October 16-22. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Marvin Bell, St. Edward football

Led St. Edward to a dominant performance to close off the regular season behind three touchdowns and 132 yards on 16 carries. In a battle between the elite of Ohio teams, the Eagles spoiled Archbishop Hoban’s perfect season with a 41-20 win.

Mitch Bolden, Lakota West football

Showed off his throwing arm with 300 passing yards and four scores. Lakota West beat Colerain 31-14 to clinch the Greater Miami Conference title and record the program’s first 10-0 season.

Colin Cernansky, Marlington cross country

Won the Division II individual title and set a district record crossing the finish line in 15:33 to break the previous record of 15:51.

Katie Clute, Olmsted Falls cross country

The University of Oregon commit set a new LCCC record and earned her third Division I state championship crossing the finish line in 17:49.7.

Maxwell Cummings, Gahanna Lincoln football

Rushed for a game-high 104 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and threw for 34 yards and another score to lead the Lions to a 42-2 victory over Pickerington North. The win gives the Lions their first Ohio Capital Conference championship since 1988.

Chris Edmonds, Toledo Central Catholic football

Edmonds had three touchdown runs, including 50 and 12-yard runs in the first quarter. He accounted for 121 yards on 14 carries. Central Catholic routed rival St. Francis de Sales 48-7. With the win, the Fighting Irish secures its fifth consecutive Three Rivers Athletic Conference title.

Luke Flowers, Elder football

The senior tailback had 13 carries for 82 yards and three touchdowns. Flowers marked a season-high with a 33-yard rushing score in the first half. The Panthers beat La Salle 31-7.

Megan Gregory, Miamisburg soccer

Led her team to two victories behind three goals and an assist. In a 10-0 shutout over Stebbins, she had an assist and then in a 9-0 win over Ponitz Career Technology Center, she recorded a hat trick.

Aiden Henry, Walsh Jesuit football

The sophomore grabbed two interceptions, including a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown. Walsh Jesuit routed St. Vincent-St. Mary 41-14. Both teams will host games in the Division II playoffs.

Jordan Marshall, Archbishop Moeller football

The junior running back led the Crusaders’ offense with 14 carries for 131 yards and two scores. Moeller defeated Detroit King (Michigan) 30-14 and clinched a top playoff seed.

Nick Piesen, St. Ignatius golf

Took the individual boys state title with a two day score of 248. Piesen helped lead the Wildcats to their fourth state championship in program history.

Deonte Rucker, Glenville football

The senior quarterback finished 7-of-10 passing for 137 yards and four touchdowns. Glenville recorded their seventh conference shutout as they blanked John Hay 54-0. The win gives the Tarblooders their 23rd Senate League championship in the last 25 years. Glenville has clinched first-round home games for the first two rounds of the OHSAA Division IV playoffs.

Brady Sestili, Dublin Jerome football

Had a clutch interception in the final minute of the game to secure Dublin Jerome’s 16-13 nail-biter win over Hilliard Darby. In the first six games of the season, Sestili had just one pick while piling up a couple of sacks and over 60 tackles.

Jalen Slaughter, Massillon football

The sophomore quarterback was 10-of-14 for 157 yards passing and had one touchdown and one interception. In a rivalry game, Massillon defeated Canton McKinley 23-13. Both teams will host first-round playoff games.

Dylan Snyder, Lake football

Produced a record-setting performance with 188 receiving yards in the first half to set a program single-game record. Snyder’s three touchdowns on four receptions tie a Lake record. The Blue Streaks manhandled Green 55-7 to earn a share of their first Federal League title since 1998.

Luke Stiles, Highland football

Ignited Highland’s offense behind four scores in the first half. The Hornets blanked Copley 63-0 to finish with a perfect 10-0 season for the first time since 2013.

Danny Stoddard, Medina football

The junior quarterback completed 29 of his 39 pass attempts for 409 yards and six touchdown passes as the Bees defeated Solon 48-7.

Tristan Thomas, Akron East football

Had two explosive scores including a 77-yard punt return and a 67-yard run. Akron East dominated Ellet 58-7.

Meadow Tian, Olentangy golf

Broke the OHSAA girls golf state tournament single-round scoring record with a 4-under 66.

Austin Wondolowski, Holy Name football

Had a hat trick with three touchdowns including a 25-yard reception in the first quarter to light up the offense. Holy Name beat Elyria Catholic 42-25 to claim the Green Wave’s fourth Great Lakes Conference championship and a top-two seed in the playoffs.