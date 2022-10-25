Read full article on original website
Jury recommends death for convicted murderer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
A north Alabama jury this afternoon unanimously recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing three people. Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty Wednesday in Marshall County of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7.
WAAY-TV
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 2 teens in Madison County found mentally incompetent for trial
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and two teenagers at a Huntsville home in 2018 has now been deemed mentally incompetent for trial — for now. Records show a judge found Rodney Shawn Geddes, 47, to have a mental illness or defect that puts him at a risk of "substantial harm to himself ... or to others." The court further found Geddes would continue to suffer and deteriorate mentally, and that he is already incapable of making a rational and informed decision about his mental health care.
Halloween Day trial set for Huntsville triple murder
A Huntsville man accused in the shooting deaths of three people in 2018 is set to have a jury trial on October 31.
Death penalty sought against woman accused of drowning toddler
A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records.
Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed
The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Rd around 1:15 p.m. Sims says the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
Male shot to death by law enforcement after chase on 4-wheeler, Etowah County sheriff says
A male was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer Friday in Etowah County. The incident began about 10:30 a.m. when an Etowah County sheriff’s investigator attempted to stop the male on a four-wheeler on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton. During the pursuit, the...
$2M bond set for Alabama man charged with manufacturing fentanyl-laced drugs
A man has been arrested and charged with trafficking and manufacturing drugs in connection to multiple overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced synthetic cannabinoids.
Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Alabama
A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County's Sheriff's Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as "officer-involved."
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Department Alerts Public of Scam
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM THEY HAVE BEEN MADE AWARE OF. A GROUP IS ATTEMPTING TO FRAUDULENTLY OBTAIN MONEY FROM RESIDENTS OF MUSCLE SHOALS OVER THE TELEPHONE. THE PERSON CALLING IS TELLING CITIZENS THEY HAVE A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MISSING JURY DUTY AND MUST MAKE PAYMENT OVER THE PHONE TO AVOID ARREST. THIS IS A SCAM. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS NOT IN CHARGE OF WHO SERVES ON ANY JURY. THAT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COLBERT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK’S OFFICE. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NEVER ATTEMPT TO SOLICIT MONEY FOR ANYTHING, PERIOD, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PHONE. THE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THIS TYPE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY ARE NORMALLY NOT LOCAL TO THE AREA AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT ARE FOUND TO BE OPERATING OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION OF SOMEONE LOCALLY THAT MAY BE INVOLVED IN THESE TYPE SCAMS. PLEASE CALL THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE DIVISION AT 256-814-6062.
Man pulls out knife during interstate incident in Morgan County
Deputies claim a man pulled out a knife during an incident on I-65 in Morgan County.
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 28
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $35. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $52. October 27. harassment; Main Ave. S.W. leaving...
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
WAFF
Woman sentenced for involvement in Huntsville woman’s 2018 death
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman charged in connection to the murder of a Huntsville woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. Domanek Jackson was charged with capital murder for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. She was ultimately only convicted of robbery. According to Madison County Deputy...
WAAY-TV
Substitute teacher arrested on drug charges at Austin Middle School
A substitute teacher at Austin Middle School was arrested in the school's parking lot Thursday afternoon on drug charges, according to Decatur City Schools and Decatur Police Department. Decatur Police said it received a tip Taylor Britton had illegal drugs in his vehicle while working at the school. According to...
1 man dead after single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County
One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County Saturday night.
Huntsville renters face eviction as emergency rental assistance funds dry up
Madison County residents are losing their homes while waiting for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance checks to come in the mail.
Two killed in Cullman County crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Cullman County on Wednesday afternoon.
