Pa. High School Football Playoff Pairings
Nine area Pennsylvania football teams qualified for the playoffs. Reynolds, Farrell, Sharpsville, all earned first round byes. Cambridge Springs vs Mercer - Meadville High School 7:00pm. Lakeview vs Maplewood - Farrell High School 7:00 pm. CLASS 2A. Saturday - November 5. Mercyhurst Prep vs Wilmington - Erie Stadium - 7:00...
OHSAA Football Playoffs: Round two pairings
Seventeen out of 25 area high school football teams advanced to round two of the state playoffs. Here are the round two matchups: ALL GAMES FRIDAY AT 7:00 PM DIVISION II (5) Akron SVSM @ (4) Austintown Fitch DIVISION III (13) Kentson @ (5) Chaney (10 Auro.
