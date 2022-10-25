Read full article on original website
BBC
'Dark matter' find could change cancer treatment
Scientists have discovered more about the mysterious role of epigenetics, the study of how genes change, in controlling the way cancers develop. Often called "dark matter", it could alter the way cancer is detected and treated, research from The Institute of Cancer Research suggests. And it could lead to new...
curetoday.com
I Shouldn’t Have to Pretend ‘Minor’ Side Effects From Cancer Treatment Don’t Bother Me
Researchers running clinical should be aware of how these new drugs affect our day-to-day lives — not just in the big ways, but also the small ones that take their toll over the long haul. Suck it up, buttercup. Pull up your big girl panties and get on with...
Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign
A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer
A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Coping With the Side Effects of Kidney-Cancer Treatment
Not long ago, the treatment options available to people with metastatic kidney cancer were few and feeble. Surgical removal of the affected tissue was an effective and often durable fix for people with cancer that was confined to the kidneys. But for the roughly 30% to 40% of people with kidney cancer that spreads to other parts of the body, the prognosis was dispiritingly grim.
Freethink
Experimental “FLASH” cancer treatment aces first human trial
The first-in-human trial of FLASH radiotherapy found the experimental treatment to be safe and effective — suggesting that there may be a faster, less painful way to use radiation against cancer. The status quo: Radiation therapy is a common cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill...
Is Your Sleeping Position Damaging Your Rotator Cuff?
If you're one to keep experiencing pain in your shoulder, take a moment to consider your sleeping position because the pain may be associated with it.
curetoday.com
I’m Learning to Outsmart Cancer
If I put all my energy into fighting breast cancer, I’d be bringing the disease into focus every day. Instead, I’m working on outsmarting cancer. Male breast cancer hit me with a swift blow; there was no warning and little fanfare. That seems to be the way cancer operates — it sneaks up on us and feeds on our stability, comfort and future plans. It messes with our minds while attacking our bodies and, in some cases, it can tarnish our hopes and sidetrack our dreams.
Novel leukemia therapy aims to treat sick kids before time runs out
A decade ago, CAR T cell therapy changed the world of cancer treatment, offering a personalized approach to patients with blood cancers like leukemia. But getting that specialized treatment to patients is costly and time consuming. It can take up to two months to harvest a patient's T cells and reprogram them into cancer-fighters — a nonstarter for many young patients with aggressive cancer.
studyfinds.org
Routine test able to detect patients at high risk for blood cancers
BARCELONA, Spain — A routine test may be able to detect whether certain cancer patients are at high risk of developing additional blood cancers, new research reveals. Scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer research hospital in France, say blood samples — or liquid biopsies — can identify this greater risk. Prior research shows that tumors shed DNA into the blood, creating cell-free DNA (cfDNA).
Mum reveals the moment her little girl was diagnosed with aggressive cancer
A MUM has revealed the heart-shattering moment her young daughter’s seemingly innocent leg pain turned out to be a sign of cancer, with a tumour found in her stomach. Apple Smith was just three-years-old when she was diagnosed with high-risk stage four neuroblastoma – an extremely aggressive cancer that had taken over all of her body.
ahchealthenews.com
Medication and grapefruit juice: A dangerous combination?
Despite its general health benefits, grapefruit juice has long been a bit of a bogeyman to those who take certain prescription medications – but the list of drugs the morning drink can negatively affect may be longer than you think. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),...
khn.org
$38,398 for a Single Shot of a Very Old Cancer Drug
Dr. Josie Tenore and Paul Hinds were introduced by a mutual friend in 2017 and hadn’t been going out long when she laid down the law: He had to get a physical. “I don’t date people who don’t take care of their health,” said Tenore, who practices cosmetic dermatology and functional medicine in suburban Chicago.
myscience.org
A new device for early diagnosis of degenerative eye disorders
Researchers at an EPFL lab have developed an ophthalmological device that can be used to diagnose some degenerative eye disorders long before the onset of the first symptoms. In early clinical trials, the prototype was shown to produce images with a sufficient degree of precision in just five seconds. Research...
curetoday.com
A Cancer Support Group Gave Me Space to Heal
Brest cancer treatment was a scary experience, but thankfully a survivorship support group helped me heal. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 39, I had no idea what I was in for. My son was 9 years old, and to be truthful, I was scared.
MedicalXpress
A stem cell protein facilitates relapse of pediatric brain tumors
Medulloblastoma is the most common form of malignant brain tumor in children, which often can be cured with operation, radiation and chemotherapy. But a distinct type of medulloblastoma has an increased risk of becoming resistant to the treatment. This will cause recurrence that is strongly connected to increased mortality. That...
