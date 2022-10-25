ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Gained This Week

Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Benzinga

RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
MONTANA STATE
Benzinga

Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Benzinga

How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Benzinga

These 3 Tech Billionaires Have Lost Nearly Half a Trillion Dollars This Year

As gloomy earnings reports left tech stocks reeling last week, the fortune of company founders saw the shedding of billions. A group of tech billionaires have collectively lost nearly half a trillion dollars this year in the midst of high inflation and rising interest rates. According to the Bloomberg index,...
Benzinga

OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

OFG Bancorp OFG today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.
Benzinga

10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%

U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Benzinga

Is There Going To Be A Housing Market Crash In 2023?

If you’re waiting for a housing market crash, or a correction in prices that will make your dream home more affordable, the data shows you’re not alone. Single-family home sales in September fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.22 million — pacing 0.9% slower than the 4.26 million sold in August.
Benzinga

Sema4 Deadline Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Sema4 To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") SMFR and reminds investors of the November 7, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy