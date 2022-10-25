ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
KUNA, ID
Meridian Fire to expand manpower by 40%, staff two new stations

BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department (MFD) is expanding by 40%, according to MFD Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnson. The department will open two new fire stations in fall 2023 behind previous Meridian City Council approval in the 2022 fiscal year budget. At minimum, MFD needs nine firefighters to staff one station, according to Meridian Fire Division Chief of Training Jordan Reese.
MERIDIAN, ID
33 people naturalized as U.S. citizens in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Citizenship is something that some people may take for granted; for others, it can be a years-long achievement that they have to earn. 33 people became new citizens of the U.S. Thursday in a naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Boise. Magistrate Judge Debora Grasham...
BOISE, ID
Boise stabbing suspect arrested in California

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man police were searching for in Idaho following a stabbing in July was arrested in California during a traffic stop. According to the Boise Police Department, 42-year-old Ryan McCabe was identified as a suspect in connection to a July 14 stabbing in a parking lot on South Entertainment Avenue.
BOISE, ID
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho

The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
IDAHO STATE
Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
BOISE, ID
Micron Boise expansion plans coming into view

BOISE, Idaho — Eight weeks after Micron announced that the company will build a new fab for computer memory manufacturing in Boise, what the expansion will look like and how the company and the city are proceeding in what's expected to be a decade-long project are coming into sharper view. The first public city meetings related to the project are coming up in November.
BOISE, ID
