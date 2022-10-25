Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One-on-one with Idaho Attorney General Republican candidate Raul Labrador
BOISE, Idaho — The November 8 general election is now just over a week away. Voters across Idaho will head to the polls to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. Viewpoint has been focusing on some of the big races this...
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Idaho establishes website to report election misinformation found on social media
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A new website portal launched by the state will allow Idahoans to report election-based misinformation found on social media. The initiative encourages voters to be aware of election misinformation and to report anything on social media that appears...
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
Idaho's 'report card' is in, giving insight on COVID learning loss and where public education stands
BOISE, Idaho — How is Idaho public education doing as we move out of the COVID pandemic? Big picture wise, there are new insights on math and reading levels for Idaho fourth and eighth graders as a part of the ‘Nation’s Report Card.’. “It's the same test...
New education center launches to honor former Idaho Gov. Philip Batt
BOISE, Idaho — Philip Batt was Idaho's Governor from 1995 to 1999. He is 95 years old, and rarely makes public appearances. However, Wednesday was an exception, as he joined other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial to launch construction of a new education center. The...
Forest Service seeking public comment over Stibnite gold mine proposal
BOISE, Idaho — The Payette and Boise National Forests are seeking public comment this coming December, regarding environmental impacts of the recent Perpetua Resources proposal on the Stibnite Gold Project. The project would be located in portions of the Payette and Boise National Forests, located east of McCall in...
Idaho Supreme Court won't reconsider death row clemency case
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court says it will not reconsider the clemency case of a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall. The high court made the decision Friday in Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.'s...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Boise Pizza Pie Cafe franchise closing after 7.5 years, not enough workers
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise 'Pizza Pie Cafe' franchise on Broadway Avenue will call it quits Saturday after more than seven years of business. "It just kept getting harder and harder until the beginning of October. We could no longer be open for lunch because we didn't have enough people to do that," franchise owner Roger Lindsay said.
Meridian Fire to expand manpower by 40%, staff two new stations
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department (MFD) is expanding by 40%, according to MFD Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnson. The department will open two new fire stations in fall 2023 behind previous Meridian City Council approval in the 2022 fiscal year budget. At minimum, MFD needs nine firefighters to staff one station, according to Meridian Fire Division Chief of Training Jordan Reese.
33 people naturalized as U.S. citizens in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Citizenship is something that some people may take for granted; for others, it can be a years-long achievement that they have to earn. 33 people became new citizens of the U.S. Thursday in a naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Boise. Magistrate Judge Debora Grasham...
Conservative Idaho Candidate Tells Liberals To Leave The State
Idaho's independent candidate for governor, Ammon Bundy, continues to make headlines as election day nears. Mr. Bundy has been traveling the state hosting packed town hall meetings describing his platform for Idaho's highest office. Mr. Bundy had an opportunity to speak with us recently on his decision to run for...
Boise stabbing suspect arrested in California
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man police were searching for in Idaho following a stabbing in July was arrested in California during a traffic stop. According to the Boise Police Department, 42-year-old Ryan McCabe was identified as a suspect in connection to a July 14 stabbing in a parking lot on South Entertainment Avenue.
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 still smolders as mountain snow returns
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon has burned more than 130,000 acres since mid-July. Activity is now minimal, closures are lifted, but some hot spots remain.
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
Habitat for Humanity launching new playhouse donation program in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with Jannus, Inc. to launch a new children's playhouse donation program. The playhouses will be delivered to families in need across the Treasure Valley, while offering a unique volunteer experience for individuals or groups looking for a meaningful and creative way to serve the community.
Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
Micron Boise expansion plans coming into view
BOISE, Idaho — Eight weeks after Micron announced that the company will build a new fab for computer memory manufacturing in Boise, what the expansion will look like and how the company and the city are proceeding in what's expected to be a decade-long project are coming into sharper view. The first public city meetings related to the project are coming up in November.
'It can't be illegal to drive your car in circles,' but City of Boise working on ways to address cruise issues
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Boise is working on a way to potentially center pedestrians and discourage criminal activity associated with the downtown street cruise, ahead of the expected seasonal uptick in activity this spring. Some city council members said...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0