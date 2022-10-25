ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AEW TBS TITLE BOUT ADDED TO WEDNESDAY'S AEW DYNAMITE

Officially announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland is TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt Baker and Saraya. *AEW All Atlantic Champion...
NON SPOILER WWE SMACKDOWN LINEUP FOR NEXT FRIDAY

Scheduled for next week's Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:. *The go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio for the first-time ever. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville - No Disqualification Match. *LA Knight vs. Ricochet. *Braun Strowman faces five men. *Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya. *Also...
MEXICO, GLASGOW, FLORIDA AND MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW

WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Winter Haven, Florida. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more are advertised. The Raw brand kicks off their Mexico events tonight in Monterrey at Arena Monterrey with Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight, Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma with Zelina Vega, Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest & Finn Balor with Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez in an Australian Tag Team match, plus The Usos, Sonya Deville, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Liv Morgan, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman, Imperium, Ridge Holland and Butch, New Day, Shayna Baszler, Hit Row, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Natalya, Maximum Male Models, LA Knight and Madcap Moss.
10/28 WWE NXT IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA RESULTS

*Thea Hail, dressed as Andre Chase, won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal. Cora Jade was AJ Lee. Roxanne Perez was Bayley. *JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase. *Carmelo Hayes pinned Oro Mensah. *Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Veer Mahaan and Sanga by DQ. *Grayson Waller did a promo inside the...
WWE VIDEOS

Gunther is disgusted by this version of Rey Mysterio: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 29, 2022.
UPDATED WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LINEUP

The updated lineup for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia features:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. *Brock...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV HIGHLIGHTS

Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights of Impact on AXS:. Alan Angels RETURNS vs. Trey Miguel in X-Division Title Tournament | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. Can Bully Ray Be Trusted? | Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. ALL-STAR Knockouts Main Event | Mickie, Wilde and...
IS MIKE TYSON RETURNING TO AEW TO WRESTLE? WWE ON A&E, ROH-KOFF-SINCLAIR AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. It's slated to return in early 2023, perhaps as soon as January. There are documentaries on Dusty Rhodes, Kane, Ricky Steamboat, The Iron Sheik and many others in the works. It's been a year since Sinclair decided to shut down...
OPENING AEW RAMPAGE IS...

AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard will open tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
TENILLE 'EMMA' DASHWOOD COMMENTS ON LAST NIGHT'S WWE RETURN

Tenille Dashwood, back in WWE as Emma, posted the following on her Instagram account:. "5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ??. I'm overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the...
TWO NEW MATCHES SET FOR WWE CROWN JEWEL

Officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes.
UPDATED DETAILS ON THIS WEEKEND'S WWE MEXICO TOUR

As previously reported, this weekend's WWE Mexico tour is slated to feature the following main events:. *Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight. *Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma with Zelina Vega. *Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest & Finn Balor with Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles...
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

Scheduled for tonight's live AEW Rampage from Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard - Non-Title Eliminator Match. *AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. The Kingdom's Matt Taven.. *Tay Melo with Sammy Guevara vs. Madison Rayne.
UPDATED WWE HALLOWEEN RAW LINEUP FOR THIS MONDAY

Scheduled for the Halloween night WWE Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at The American Airlines Center on the USA Network:. *Go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Brock Lesnar to appear. *Otis vs. Matt Riddle - Trick or Street Fight. *If...
ANOTHER SCHIAVONE JOINS AEW & MORE

On the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards discuss the latest happenings in the world of All Elite Wrestling. They discuss the arrival of Saraya, the rise in popularity of scissoring among the fan base, Aubrey and Tony wearing multiple hats backstage stepping up where needed, Adam Page's concussion and more.
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor. *Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne. *Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight.
MLW FIGHTLAND TOMORROW IN PHILADELPHIA, COMPLETE DETAILS

Major League Wrestling will return with Fightland 2022 to Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena tomorrow, Sunday 10/30, featuring:. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. the debuting Trish Adora. *MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado.
WWE SMACKDOWN ON FS1 PREVIEW

Due to FOX's Major League Baseball broadcast, WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air tonight on FS1, featuring the following lineup from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Legado Del Fantasma vs. Hit Row & a mystery partner. *Ronda Rousey has an...
