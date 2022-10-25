Read full article on original website
Related
allongeorgia.com
Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County
Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Rd around 1:15 p.m. Sims says the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 28th
Ricky Martin, 38 of Gadsden, was arrested today at 2:39 AM, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd by the Leesburg Police Department. Robyn Garcia, 46 of Piedmont, was arrested on October 27th at 11:34 PM Charged with bond...
wrganews.com
Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges
A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
fox5atlanta.com
Gang Prosecution Unit indicts five in Cobb County
The state's Gang Prosecution Unit indicted five men on dozens of charges each. The state Attorney General says it stemmed from a drive-by shooting in Marietta in June of 2021.
WDEF
Search Still on for Rossville Murder Suspect
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- On August 1, Dakota Bradshaw was murdered at his home on East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Three suspects are already in custody, but one is still one on the loose. That suspect is 26 year old Darius Devon Woods of Chattanooga. He is a known gang member...
Police: Man wanted out of Chattanooga rams Weber City patrol car, runs from police
The public is asked to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office if they see a car that fled from Weber City police Friday afternoon.
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Dalton businessman sentenced to two months in prison for dumping hazardous waste
A North Georgia businessman was sentenced to two months in prison after directing the dumping of over 100 drums and othe...
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Responds to School Bus Altercation at Central High School
On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to reports of an altercation and a student in possession of a firearm on a bus going to Central High School. Multiple units from the HCSO and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene and were able to identify and locate...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
wvtm13.com
Authorities search for North Alabama teen
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
Comments / 3