Summerville, GA

allongeorgia.com

Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County

Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 28th

Ricky Martin, 38 of Gadsden, was arrested today at 2:39 AM, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd by the Leesburg Police Department. Robyn Garcia, 46 of Piedmont, was arrested on October 27th at 11:34 PM Charged with bond...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges

A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Search Still on for Rossville Murder Suspect

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- On August 1, Dakota Bradshaw was murdered at his home on East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Three suspects are already in custody, but one is still one on the loose. That suspect is 26 year old Darius Devon Woods of Chattanooga. He is a known gang member...
ROSSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WDEF

New details revealed in Rossville murder

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
ROSSVILLE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Responds to School Bus Altercation at Central High School

On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to reports of an altercation and a student in possession of a firearm on a bus going to Central High School. Multiple units from the HCSO and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene and were able to identify and locate...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvtm13.com

Authorities search for North Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

