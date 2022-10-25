In an email to the Pagosa Springs SUN this past Wednesday, County Attorney Todd Weaver stated the following:. “There is case law that states a local government/municipality cannot ‘materially depart’ from the approved uses of voter-approved revenue. Resolution 2022-98, which is specifically referenced in Ballot Issue 1A, requires that at least 50% of the revenue generated from the sales tax increase, if approved by the voters, must go to road and bridge improvements. … a future Board of County Commissioners could NOT pass a resolution allocating 0% of the revenue generated from the sales tax increase for road and bridge improvements, because that would be a material departure from what was approved by the voters. In order to do that, a future BoCC would have to go back to the voters for approval.”

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO