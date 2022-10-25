Read full article on original website
Newcomer Meet & Greet Scheduled for November 10
Calling all new residents to Pagosa and the surrounding area!. The Pagosa Springs Chamber’s quarterly Welcome Service Meet and Greet for those new to the community will be held on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7pm at the Visitor Center. This reception is geared towards those individuals that are new...
Sign Up Now to Participate in Pagosa’s Old Fashioned Christmas
Businesses, groups, nonprofits and others who are interested are invited to adopt a segment of the route for this year’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration. The deadline to sign up for a segment has been extended to tomorrow, Friday, October 28. The Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration is a collaborative...
Tickets Selling Fast for Tim Sullivan Family Scholarships Concert
PHOTO: Singer-songwriter Tim Sullivan and his sister, KT Sullivan, star of numerous Broadway productions and an internationally acclaimed singer and recording artist, will headline a cabaret-style benefit concert in the ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel in Durango on November 5. All concert proceeds go to the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation for the Arts. Photo by Carole Howard.
Food Drive This Weekend at City Market Starts Today
Even back in the earliest times, sharing food has been an integral part of the human story. It’s more than just a way to survive; it’s a way to make friends, form a community, and give thanks for what we have. Communal eating has been a centerpiece for important events and a cornerstone for many cultures.
Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County Awarded as ‘Small Community of the Year’
Since 1976, the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) has been promoting effective, responsible economic development practices across the state. As the state’s premier economic development resource, EDCC represents the Colorado’s public and private sector interests. By connecting our communities, members, and partners to high-quality educational opportunities and trusted resources, we advance policy while supporting vibrant economies and enhancing the quality of life for all Coloradans.
EDITORIAL: The Bitter and the Suites, Part Three
If you attended the Pagosa Springs Planning Commission meeting last night — and a fair number of people did attend — you may have been left with the impression that the Pagosa Springs ecconomy was booming. Three ambitious projects were on the agenda, and all were approved unanimously by the Commission:
EDITORIAL: Considering Proposition 122, Part One
My Colorado election ballot arrived in the mail last week, and an interesting document it is. 50 candidates and judges, running for various offices, and a dozen constitutional amendments and propositions. And of course, Archuleta County’s proposed $6.5 million sales tax increase — Ballot Issue 1A — that appears at...
LETTER: Ballot Issue 1A Demonstrates County Insensitivity
Taxpayers in Archuleta County must vote NO on ballot issue 1A because:. It is insensitive to ask for a 37.5% increase in sales tax when the head of a household in our county sees a loss of over $4,000 per year in buying power due to inflation. It exhibits a...
OPINION: Get a Lawyer If You Want Real Answers About Ballot Issue 1A
In an email to the Pagosa Springs SUN this past Wednesday, County Attorney Todd Weaver stated the following:. “There is case law that states a local government/municipality cannot ‘materially depart’ from the approved uses of voter-approved revenue. Resolution 2022-98, which is specifically referenced in Ballot Issue 1A, requires that at least 50% of the revenue generated from the sales tax increase, if approved by the voters, must go to road and bridge improvements. … a future Board of County Commissioners could NOT pass a resolution allocating 0% of the revenue generated from the sales tax increase for road and bridge improvements, because that would be a material departure from what was approved by the voters. In order to do that, a future BoCC would have to go back to the voters for approval.”
