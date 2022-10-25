Read full article on original website
Why Apple Shares Gained This Week
Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also...
What's In The Cards For These Cannabis MSOs In Q3? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Of Earnings Season
Several cannabis multistate operators, or MSOs, are poised to report their third-quarter financials in November. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic weighed in with his expectations on the upcoming earnings season and took a closer look at TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF, Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF and Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF.
What's Going On With Intel Shares
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading higher by 9.54% to $28.78 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS. The Santa Clara, California-based company's Q3 revenue was $15.3 billion. That's down 20% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Meta, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Developments At Twitter Could Be Good News For Dogecoin
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday, finishing the week 5.37% higher and closing out its fourth straight week of gains, despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, Apple, Visa And What Zuckerberg Can Do To Help Meta Stock Recover
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. In "The Midterms Are Almost Here. What’s at Stake for the Economy," Megan Cassella writes that with sky-high inflation and financial anxieties rising, the stakes for this year's midterm election are unusually high.
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
So Would You Rather Get $50K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would you rather get $50,000 of...
RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
Cryptocurrency Exchange Coincheck To List On Nasdaq By Merging With SPAC
Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck will complete its Nasdaq listing by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc THCP in July 2023. The merger was initially planned for March this year when its estimated value was roughly $1.25 billion. “In addition to crypto asset exchanges, Coincheck...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 28 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
OFG Bancorp OFG today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.
EXCLUSIVE: StartEngine CEO Talks SeedInvest Acquisition, Why Equity Crowdfunding Is Thriving
Equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine has announced a buyout of competitor SeedInvest. "The consolidation makes a lot of sense," StartEngine CEO Howard Marks tells Benzinga. Crowdfunding platform StartEngine has announced a buyout deal to acquire competitor SeedInvest from the Circle Internet Financial affiliate Pluto Holdings in a deal that will combine...
Why Nvidia Shares Gained This Week After Meta Platforms, Intel Earnings
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded higher by some 10.52% to $138.34 this week. Shares of semiconductor stocks gained after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its AI and data center capex outlook. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large also traded higher this week in sympathy with Intel Corporation INTC,...
Global Real Estate Market Hits $11.4 Trillion, Here's How To Invest With As Little As $100
Allied Market Research predicts the global real estate market will nearly triple to $30.6 trillion by 2031. Plenty of options exist for an investor to participate in the housing market, read more to learn how. When an investor thinks about the $11.4 trillion global real estate market, (that could balloon...
