KWCH.com
Hays principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A match at Hays Middle School creates a special connection between an assistant principal and an eighth-grade teacher. Recovering from surgery, Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel is thankful she was able to donate a kidney to eighth-grade English teacher Meagan Englert. “I kept telling...
kscbnews.net
Bret Johnson
Bret Johnson, age 63, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home in Newton, Kansas. He was born December 15, 1958, in Ulysses, Kansas, the son of Donald Eugene and Shirley A. (Komma) Johnson. Bret grew up in Ulysses and attended Ulysses schools. While living in Ulysses, he had worked...
Kansas teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
kscbnews.net
Meade KS Man Arrested in Garden City
On October 28, 2022, at around 1:05 A.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to 212 W. Fulton Street Suite B (Pops Sports Bar) for a report of a man with a firearm. Upon arrival, Officers observed Avery McCulloch (25), Meade, KS, in front of the business...
Lockdown ends at 2 Garden City schools
The Garden City Police Department said they have a person in custody, and the two schools have been released from lockdown.
KWCH.com
Suspect arrested, lockdown lifted at 2 Garden City schools
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Garden City Police Department said a suspect is in custody following an incident that forced two local schools into lockdown. District officials locked down Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School due to a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village, a local mobile home park.
KWCH.com
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
Domestic assault arrest prompted SW Kan. school lockdown
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident that led to a brief lockdown of schools in Garden City. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, for an aggravated assault that just occurred, according to a media release.
Stabbing at Garden City McDonald’s, 1 arrested
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people say they were chased by a man in Garden City Wednesday. They say he caught up with them at the McDonald’s at 1106 N. Taylor Avenue and stabbed one of them. The Garden City Police Department got the report of a fight in progress around 3:30 p.m. Officers […]
2 SW Kansas schools locked down while police make arrest
FINNEY COUNTY— USD 457 officials have released two school from lockdown after law enforcement took a suspect nearby into custody on Tuesday. Just after 10:30a.m. there was a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, in Garden City, according to a media release.
Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
kscbnews.net
Public invited to Nov. 10 meeting on U.S. 54, other regional highway projects
The public is invited to attend a meeting on U.S. 54 expansion in Seward County and other regional projects on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seward County Activity Center, 810 Stadium Avenue, in Liberal. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is hosting the event. KDOT...
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
No buyer: Great Bend candy shop begins liquidation
Sweet Dreams are now a little bittersweet. Three years ago, Skylar Meeker opened Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend. Two months ago, she announced the store was up for sale, with a buyer needed before November. With some hits and misses on that front, Meeker says the store is now liquidating its merchandise and furniture.
