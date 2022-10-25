Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
KJCT8
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
KJCT8
Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
KJCT8
COVID-19 outbreak at local shelter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re following up after a viewer tipped us to a COVID-19 break at a HomewardBound of the Grand Valley on North Avenue in Grand Junction. The director of HomewardBound told KJCT News 8 on the phone that the outbreak was under control. Those at the facility who’ve tested positive for COVID are in quarantine in designated areas.
KJCT8
Colorado Mesa University parade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University’s Homecoming is the time of the year when students, alumni, families, and the community come together to display their school spirit with a parade and football game. Music and floats filled the streets of Downtown Grand Junction to celebrate the unity...
KJCT8
Temperatures continue to warm throughout the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has been a beautiful day across the state because of a high-pressure system that controls our conditions. It leads to plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures today reached a high of 52 in Grand Junction and Montrose. Tonight, conditions will remain the same...
KJCT8
Sunshine to return as conditions remain dry
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While temperatures and conditions have stayed around the same as yesterday, the only difference was our sky cover. Across most of the Western Slope, overcast to partly sunny skies has been the story. As a result, temperatures remained in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Highs in both locations stayed at 51.
KJCT8
Dry condition and sunny skies return
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We started the morning hours with more scattered showers and snowfall across the state. Areas in the high elevations received a significant amount of snow, ranging from 4-10 inches, and some exceeded the foot margin. Around the Grand Valley, some areas received around an inch of snowfall.
KJCT8
Hymn Festival Concert
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Looking for some family fun, look no further!. Get ready for the free Hymn Festival Concert. You have the opportunity to experience a live orchestra and 135 member choir. You can bring your family along or even enjoy the concert by yourself, everyone is welcome. The concert is October 30th.
KJCT8
Mavs Football Loses Homecoming Matchup against CSU Pueblo
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks lost their homecoming game against the Colorado Pueblo Thunderwolves, losing at Stocker Stadium 33-28. The Mavs may have had their share of struggles this season, but they rode the homecoming momentum onto the gridiron, and got some big plays early. The Mavs opted to do most of their damage through the air against a Thunderwolves team that is notoriously hard to run the ball against.
KJCT8
Athlete of the Week: Colton Shafer
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As Colorado Mesa University’s Men’s Soccer season came to a close, one senior Mav got to end his career on a high note. Midfielder Colton Shafer scored his final two goals during the game, an achievement he said wraps up his college career nicely.
