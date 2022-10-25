ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Election 2022: Prop. 3 seeks to put abortion rights in MI Constitution

Michigan has been an abortion rights battleground since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Proposal 3 on the November ballot is an attempt to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. But the issue is more complex than a single up-or-down...
Michigan election officials outline certification procedures ahead of midterms

Michigan officials are trying to get ahead of misinformation by explaining the process of certifying elections ahead of next month’s midterms. County canvassing boards certify results and send those to the Michigan Secretary of State and Bureau of Elections. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said issues typically get worked...
Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans starts November 1

Michiganders can sign up for a 2023 Marketplace plan under the Affordable Care Act from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023. During open enrollment, they can select from 233 health plans on the Marketplace, according to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. Over 300,000 Michiganders have Marketplace...
Federal dollars for replacing old school buses with electric ones coming to Michigan

In the first round of funding, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded 25 Michigan school districts rebate money for electric buses. In total, the Michigan school districts will get up to $54 million in rebates for electric buses and the infrastructure needed to charge them. Of the surrounding states, Michigan got more money for more buses — 138 total — in this round of funding.
