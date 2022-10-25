Read full article on original website
Why Apple Shares Gained This Week
Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also...
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Timken Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Timken TKR posted Q3 earnings of $90.40 million, an increase from Q2 of 14.39%. Sales dropped to $1.14 billion, a 1.56% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Timken earned $105.60 million, and total sales reached $1.15 billion. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is...
Why Vale SA Shares Are Falling Friday
Vale SA VALE shares are trading lower by 5.60% to $12.64 going into the close of Friday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Vale reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales...
Why Nvidia Shares Gained This Week After Meta Platforms, Intel Earnings
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded higher by some 10.52% to $138.34 this week. Shares of semiconductor stocks gained after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its AI and data center capex outlook. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large also traded higher this week in sympathy with Intel Corporation INTC,...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Meta, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Developments At Twitter Could Be Good News For Dogecoin
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday, finishing the week 5.37% higher and closing out its fourth straight week of gains, despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, Apple, Visa And What Zuckerberg Can Do To Help Meta Stock Recover
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. In "The Midterms Are Almost Here. What’s at Stake for the Economy," Megan Cassella writes that with sky-high inflation and financial anxieties rising, the stakes for this year's midterm election are unusually high.
Why Dogecoin Rival Dogelon Mars (ELON) Is Falling Sharply Sunday
Dogelon Mars ELON/USD is trading lower by some 13.00% to $$0.0000003914 Sunday afternoon, potentially on profit taking. The meme crypto saw a peak for the week at around $0.0000005614 Saturday afternoon, a spike representing a jump of 134.50% off the trailing seven day low of $0.0000002394. The timing of the...
Exxon Doesn't Care About Biden, Oil Giant Rests At All Time Highs Following Earnings
Exxon booked $18.7 billion, up 6% from the second quarter's earnings. Shares of ExxonMobil are up 71.39% year to date, and currently resting at all-time highs of $108.90. Oil giant ExxonMobil is making bank and its stock is currently at record highs, thanks to consumers paying more at the pump. The latest profit spike comes as President Joe Biden blasts oil companies for keeping prices high even as "input costs fall."
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Global Real Estate Market Hits $11.4 Trillion, Here's How To Invest With As Little As $100
Allied Market Research predicts the global real estate market will nearly triple to $30.6 trillion by 2031. Plenty of options exist for an investor to participate in the housing market, read more to learn how. When an investor thinks about the $11.4 trillion global real estate market, (that could balloon...
So Would You Rather Get $50K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would you rather get $50,000 of...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
OFG Bancorp OFG today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.
If The Drop In Demand Is Real, Why Is UPS Handling It So Much Better Than FedEx?
After FedEx FDX released its earnings for the fiscal first quarter last month, investors began to pay close attention to the transportation giant’s performance as a possible gauge for the state of the general economy. Several analysts cut the company’s price target as management blamed a drop in shipping...
