Exxon booked $18.7 billion, up 6% from the second quarter's earnings. Shares of ExxonMobil are up 71.39% year to date, and currently resting at all-time highs of $108.90. Oil giant ExxonMobil is making bank and its stock is currently at record highs, thanks to consumers paying more at the pump. The latest profit spike comes as President Joe Biden blasts oil companies for keeping prices high even as "input costs fall."

2 DAYS AGO